The funds raised by people who donate after watching the video on social media will go toward essential services offered by Dans la rue to homeless and at-risk youth who are even more vulnerable as a result of this crisis.

"If we turn our backs on this generation, we're letting our community down. A community that doesn't take care of its children and youth is a community without a soul," said Denis Coderre, Special Advisor, Strategy and International Development, at Stingray and Dans la rue spokesperson.

"Distress is already extremely widespread among youth experiencing homelessness. Add COVID to the equation and you get increased anxiety, feelings of stigmatization and loneliness," said Cécile Arbaud, Dans la rue's Executive Director. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have kept essential services running so that youth can have access to food, shelter and psychosocial support."

Although some programs have been put on hold, Dans la rue continues to serve youth through the Van, the Day Centre, Emmett Johns School, the Bunker emergency shelter and the Dans la rue Apartments – all thanks to the generosity of its many donors and valued sponsors. Dans la rue counsellors have been working tirelessly throughout the crisis to reach out to and assist hundreds of youth who have turned to Dans la rue's services.

About Dans la rue

Founded in 1988 by Father Emmett Johns ("Pops," 1928–2018), Dans la rue is committed to helping homeless and at-risk youth. With dedication, empathy and respect, and with the support of the community, Dans la rue cares for their immediate needs and helps them acquire the skills and resources needed to lead more autonomous and rewarding lives.

