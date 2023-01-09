WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - As tourism destinations around the world seek to capture pent up demand for travel, Travel Manitoba wants to remind people that travelling in Manitoba is about more than just a place. Whether it's viewing the northern lights dancing in the sky, participating in an authentic Indigenous experience or visiting a world-class museum, Manitoba's refreshed tourism brand conjures up the emotions that these experiences create.

Churchill, Manitoba is known as the Polar Bear Capital of the World.

"Manitoba is open for business, and there is no better time to showcase Manitoba as a world-class destination of choice for travellers from Manitoba, Canada and around the world," Premier Heather Stefanson said. "With an abundance of outdoor recreation activities, a competitive and world-class sports and entertainment industry and a vibrant arts and culture sector, there is so much to explore in every community in our beautiful province. As our economy emerges into a new era of growth, this campaign will help ensure Manitoba's tourism industry continues to be a key contributor to our economy and the growth of our communities."

With the tagline Canada's Heart Is Calling, the brand focuses on the feelings we have when we see or do something amazing while on holiday. The refreshed brand builds on the success of the previous Manitoba, Canada's Heart…Beats, which redefined Manitoba in the eyes of visitors around the world.

"The Manitoba, Canada's Heart… Beats brand changed the way people viewed Manitoba as a travel destination. We wanted to tell the next chapter of that story," said Colin Ferguson, President and CEO of Travel Manitoba. "We know that travellers are seeking unique experiences that they can share with their friends and family. Manitoba is full of those experiences."

The brand and its launch campaign were unveiled through a series of videos, including new television commercials that will begin airing this month. They focus on how travel makes us feel rather than just the places we go.

"Travel calls to us. Some people seek adventure; some look for solitude and tranquility; others want to learn about history and culture. People want experiences that speak to their hearts," said Travel Manitoba's Brigitte Sandron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer.

The brand and its launch campaign were conceived by Winnipeg advertising agency UpHouse, which worked with Travel Manitoba and a team of local designers, illustrators, photographers, copywriters, videographers and musicians to tell the province's stories. UpHouse collaborated with Enjoy Creative and Wookey Films to produce the campaign videos. A new merchandise collection was created with Grape.Labs and Direct Focus that includes original creations from Patent 5, lot.ceramics and Wilder Goods. The work of local illustrator Jonato Dalayoan provided inspiration for supporting brand elements. Music came from a range of local artists including The Ripperz, Yes We Mystic and Ila Barker.

"We are proud of this campaign not just because it shows off our province so beautifully, but also because it was created almost exclusively with local talent," said Cody Chomiak, Travel Manitoba's Vice-President of Marketing. "That's just one more way we can show how special this place is."

"This campaign had to be made locally," said UpHouse co-owner Kiirsten May. "We all love this place. We know that Manitoba's stories are best told by people who live here. We're incredibly proud of the talented group behind this brand and campaign. We asked them to capture the feeling that comes from visiting new and familiar places, and they delivered."

The new brand has been enthusiastically received by local tourism operators, many of whom are still recovering from the pandemic that decimated global travel.

"The tourism industry was put to the test during the pandemic, but its resilience will pay dividends," Ferguson said. "The industry in Manitoba has adapted to meet changing visitor expectations, and they've created new and unique world class experiences that will draw visitors and that will live up to our brand promise."

The Manitoba Tourism Strategy targets to achieve visitor expenditures of $1.6 billion in 2024, and $2.5 billion by 2030.

Travel Manitoba is a Crown Corporation under provincial legislation that leads and stimulates sustainable tourism growth in Manitoba's $1.6 billion pre-pandemic tourism industry. In partnership with the tourism industry, the agency is responsible for tourism marketing, visitor information services, research and public information.

