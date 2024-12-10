HomeExchange passes 200,000 member mark, more than doubling its community in under 2 years

HomeExchange targets 250,000 members by the end of 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The concept of home exchange has been around since the 1950s, but it's now enjoying a new lease of life. HomeExchange , the world leader in home-swapping vacations, is proud to announce that it has officially reached the milestone of 200,000 active members worldwide, an increase of 35% in one year and 102% over the last 2 years - illustrating the democratization of an alternative and responsible way to travel.

In Canada, membership has grown by an impressive 41% from December 2023 to December 2024, reflecting the growing interest in sustainable and affordable travel options. Canadian families and couples are embracing HomeExchange as a unique and budget-friendly way to experience authentic travel.

A revolution for rethinking tourism

Comprised of mostly families and couples, the 200,000-member community completed over 408,000 exchanges this year, 43% more than in 2023, representing an exchange finalized every two minutes.

With a market share of over 80% in the home exchange sector, HomeExchange is committed to building a sound business model around its revolutionary concept. The company will achieve sales of over 36 million dollars in 2024 - 45% more than in 2023.

HomeExchange operates on a $230 annual membership model offering unlimited exchanges, with guarantees to ensure a secure experience. Thanks to the core values of respect and trust on which the platform has built its model, 99.7% of exchanges are incident-free.

FOR THE FULL ENG/FR RELEASE CLICK HERE

About HomeExchange

HomeExchange [of Tukazza Group] is the global leader in home exchange vacations, offering authentic, sustainable and affordable vacation opportunities for everyone. With over 200k members across 155 countries, HomeExchange makes vacations on a budget possible with a nominal annual membership fee, no hidden costs or cancellation fees and 24/7 assistance. In late 2021, HomeExchange's newest venture HomeExchange Collection was created, an exclusive community for like-minded travelers to meet, share, and exchange their luxury homes.

With teams in France, Croatia, Spain, and the United States, travellers can browse their entire collection of homes and schedule their home exchange at homeexchange.com or homeexchange.com/collection .

SOURCE HomeExchange

For media inquiries: Tamara Jefak, Account Coordinator, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 289.775.8448; Christine Zoulianitis, Account Director, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 416.876.0130