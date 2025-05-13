HomeExchange launches global "HomeExchange Day" to celebrate the innovative way of travelling

3,600+ members plan to open the doors of their homes on June 8

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 8, HomeExchange invites thousands of home exchangers across the globe to open their doors or arrange public meet-ups as part of the very first HomeExchange Day – a worldwide celebration of authentic and people-first travel.

More than just a community initiative, HomeExchange Day is a bold statement: a global, real-life demonstration that travel doesn't have to be transactional. Built on a model of mutual trust and generosity, the event aims to show the world the power of a growing movement that's reshaping the way people experience the world - together.

A collective moment across the globe

More than 3,600 members across over 50 countries are expected to take part in this simultaneous event, including 276 in Canada, opening their homes or welcoming others into their community, and explaining the concept of home swapping to other people who would like to travel differently.

Last year, HomeExchange organized multiple Open Homes events across eight markets, which, in a similar format, had already brought together over 3,200 home exchangers opening their doors to those interested in finding out more about this type of accommodation.

Learn more about the event: www.homeexchangeday.com

*The official event will take place on June 8, but dates/times may vary within June 5-12, 2025.

ABOUT HOMEEXCHANGE

HomeExchange is the global leader in home exchange vacations, offering authentic, sustainable and affordable vacation opportunities for everyone. With over 220,000 members across more than 155 countries, HomeExchange makes vacations on a budget possible with a nominal annual membership fee, no hidden costs or cancellation fees and 24/7 assistance. In late 2021, HomeExchange's newest venture HomeExchange Collection was created, an exclusive community for like-minded travellers to meet, share, and exchange their luxury homes.

HomeExchange is now a Certified B Corporation, part of a global community of businesses that meet and commit to high standards of social and environmental impact.

With teams in France, Croatia, Spain, and the United States, travellers can browse their entire collection of homes and schedule their home exchange at homeexchange.com or homeexchange.com/collection .

SOURCE HomeExchange

For media inquiries, please contact: Linda Schuck, Account Manager, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 647.393.1493