Home Trust Migrates IT Infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Move to IBM Cloud transforms operations by offering flexibility, security and access to higher value technologies, including AI

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - IBM today announced that Home Trust Company ("Home Trust"), a federally regulated trust company based in Canada, has completed the migration of its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud. By migrating to the cloud, Home Trust now has access to flexible and scalable computing services on demand for a cost-effective solution.

By adopting IBM Cloud, Home Trust can also gain access to storage, networking, servers and other cloud services , while maintaining management over its platforms and applications. The migration was completed in a seamless operation with minimal disruption. Home Trust migrated its infrastructure using IBM Cloud for VMWare Solutions to minimize the risk of moving large amounts of secure data. Additionally, by adopting IBM Cloud, Home Trust now has access to higher value technologies, including AI, to drive innovation.

"For many financial institutions, upgrading core systems can disrupt underlying business operations and impact efficiency," said Victor DiRisio, Chief Information Officer at Home Trust. "By choosing IBM Cloud, we were able to modernize our IT environment while realizing the economic benefits of cloud computing. It ensures that new solutions are immediately useable, rapidly deployable and that we can ultimately offer a superior customer experience."

"Clients in the financial services industry are adopting hybrid cloud strategies to drive innovation and meet the shifting needs of today's digital customers, while managing security and regulatory requirements," said Frank Attaie, VP IBM Cloud. "Through the migration of critical workflows to the IBM Cloud, Home Trust is able to develop the innovative digital offerings its customers are demanding while maintaining end-to-end visibility and control."

About Home Trust

Home Trust is the principal operating subsidiary of Home Capital Group Inc. a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct to consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Home Trust also conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Manitoba.

About IBM

For more information on IBM Cloud, visit: ibm.com/cloud .

SOURCE IBM Canada Ltd.

For further information: Media Contacts, Jill MacRae, Director, Investor Relations, jill.macrae@hometrust.ca; Alicia Ali, IBM External Communications, Alicia.Ali@ibm.com

Related Links

www.ibm.com

