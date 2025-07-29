Introducing a Seamless, Multi-Brand Shopping Experience

MONTREAL, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Home Société Group is proud to announce that their newly rebranded and consolidated e-commerce website, mustsociete.com , is now live. Designed to mirror the experience of visiting the brand's large-format stores in Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City and Ottawa, the refreshed platform brings together the company's full portfolio–including Maison Corbeil, MUST, Jardin de Ville, Galerie du Meuble and Home Société–into one elevated and intuitive digital space.

Home Société Group Introduces a Seamless, Multi-Brand Shopping Experience Post this Home Société Group's New Unified E-Commerce Platform on MUST Société (CNW Group/Home Société Group)

"The launch of our new website marks a pivotal milestone in our digital transformation and brand consolidation journey," said Walid Laaraba, President of the Group. "By bringing all our brands and curated collections under one digital roof, we're delivering a more seamless, elevated customer experience—designed to reflect the quality, coherence, and style our clients expect.

A World of Design. One Destination

As the most recognized and visited digital storefront, MUST SOCIÉTÉ–known for its modern, fashion-forward designs and multi-brand showrooms–was the natural choice to anchor the rebrand. Previously housed on separate websites, each brand now lives under one roof, allowing users to shop all brand collections in a seamless, single-cart experience. While each brand maintains its own homepage and identity, the platform's navigation is now more streamlined, with a significantly enhanced mobile experience.

Key Upgrades Include:

Shop All Brands Together – One cart, one checkout, and easy brand-to-brand browsing.

One cart, one checkout, and easy brand-to-brand browsing. Mobile-Optimized and Lightning Fast – The rebranded site runs on Shopify, providing quicker load times, simple navigation, and an elevated mobile shopping experience.

The rebranded site runs on providing quicker load times, simple navigation, and an elevated mobile shopping experience. Enhanced Checkout Experience – One-step checkout with Shop Pay, Apple Pay, and more.

One-step checkout with and more. Live Support, Smarter Tools – Gorgias -AI powered live chat and integration with the Shop app offer a smooth and supported online journey.

-AI powered live chat and integration with the app offer a smooth and supported online journey. First-Time Online Access for La Galerie du Meuble and Home Société Customers – The rebrand brings La Galerie du Meuble into the e-commerce space for the very first time, while allowing Home Société customers to now shop all brands in one website.

Built in collaboration with Valtech (site design and development), Paprika (UX design), and Home Société Group's in-house design team, the site's new look brings the physical showroom's refined aesthetic to the digital space.

This digital relaunch represents a pivotal first move in Home Société Group's continued investment in customer experience and innovation while delivering a consistent, premium experience at every touchpoint.

ABOUT HOME SOCIÉTÉ GROUP

Home Société Group is a leader in mid to high-end interior and exterior furnishings, with 17 existing stores across Quebec and Ontario (Toronto and Ottawa). The company's portfolio includes Maison Corbeil, MUST, Jardin de Ville, Home Société and La Galerie du Meuble. Home Société Group is committed to offering a seamless blend of style, quality, and functionality. For more information, visit groupehomesociete.ca .

ABOUT MUST SOCIÉTÉ

MUST Société is a leading Canadian home furnishing brand known for its modern, fashion-forward aesthetic and curated selection of elevated, design-driven pieces. As part of the Home Société Group, MUST offers a refined shopping experience across its multi-brand showrooms in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, and Quebec City. From statement furniture to timeless essentials, MUST blends contemporary style with everyday comfort, creating spaces that feel as good as they look. Discover more at mustsociete.com .

SOURCE Home Société Group

Media Contact: Kiesha Telesforo, Account Manager, Sundae Creative, [email protected], (647) 962-3545