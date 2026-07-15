Home Hardware Named Canada's Top Retail Company for Workplace Culture by Forbes

ST. JACOBS, ON, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - At Home Hardware, culture is built on the strength of its people and a shared sense of purpose. That foundation has earned Home Hardware Stores Limited recognition as the No. 1 company in the retail category and No. 10 overall on Forbes' Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026.

Based on employee feedback, the rankings recognize organizations that excel in leadership, professional development, workplace culture, and alignment with company values.

Home Hardware Recognized by Forbes as One of Canada’s Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 Forbes Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 Logo

"As a proudly Canadian and Dealer-owned company, relationships have always been at the heart of everything we do," said Scott Bryant, Chief Human Resources Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "This recognition reflects the culture our team members create every day by supporting one another and fostering an environment where people feel connected, valued, and encouraged to grow."

For more than 60 years, Home Hardware has built a reputation as one of Canada's most trusted and respected retailers with nearly 1,000 independently owned stores serving communities from coast to coast. That same community-first mindset extends throughout the organization, where collaboration, respect and shared success are central to the team member experience.

Home Hardware continues to invest in programs that support team members throughout their careers, including learning and development opportunities, wellness resources, flexible support programs, and recognition initiatives.

"We believe investing in our people strengthens our ability to better support our Dealers, customers and communities across Canada," said Bryant. "It's that commitment to our team members that makes Home Hardware such a special place to work, and why so many people choose to build long, rewarding careers with us."

To learn more about career opportunities at Home, visit homehardware.ca/careers.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded over 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with nearly 1,000 stores serving communities across the country. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

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