Selected duo to embark on a coast-to-coast adventure celebrating communities and locally owned Home stores across Canada

ST. JACOBS, ON, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited is pleased to announce that travel influencers, Keith and Dev, have been selected as Canada's Ultimate Road Trippers. The winning duo was chosen from hundreds of applicants from across the country for the chance to travel coast-to-coast to discover Canada's hidden gems, hometown heroes, and the locally owned Home stores that help build it all.

Canada's Ultimate Road Trippers (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

The cross-country journey will begin May 29, 2026, in Victoria, British Columbia, and conclude July 2, 2026, in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, covering thousands of kilometers and dozens of communities along the way. As the official faces of Canada's Ultimate Road Trip, Keith and Dev will visit Home stores across the country, capturing and sharing the people, projects and stories that make each store and the communities they serve truly unique. Their journey will be documented through engaging content shared across Home Hardware's Instagram channel, offering Canadians a behind-the-scenes look at memorable stops, local landmarks and the passionate Home Dealers who proudly serve their communities.

"We're incredibly excited for the opportunity to explore Canada and meet the people who make it so remarkable," said Keith. "Home Hardware Dealers and store staff are deeply rooted in communities across the country, and we can't wait to meet them firsthand and share their stories."

In the lead-up to the journey, Home Hardware looks forward to bringing these stories to life with a shared focus on recognizing the people and communities that are foundational to its brand.

"From the beginning, this initiative was about celebrating the people, places and hometown stories that make our country special," said Melanie Beatty, Director of Omni-Channel Marketing, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Keith and Dev captured that spirit perfectly, and we're thrilled to have them represent Home Hardware as they bring this coast-to-coast journey to life."

Home Hardware would like to thank the valued partners supporting this journey: Scene+®, Choice Hotels Canada®, and Toyota Canada, whose collaboration helped make Canada's Ultimate Road Trip possible.

Canadians can follow Keith and Dev's adventure and discover the stories behind communities across the country by following Home Hardware's Instagram channel throughout the journey.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded over 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores serving communities across the country. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

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