This transparent, nature-inspired and Canadian-manufactured wood stain enhances the timeless character of wood in outdoor living spaces

BURFORD, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-owned retail paint brand, has revealed its 2026 Exterior Colour of the Year: "Bark" (WSBT02).

2026 Exterior Colour of the Year: “Bark” (WSBT02). (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) 2026 Exterior Colour of the Year: “Bark” (WSBT02). (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) BeautiTone Logo (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"Bark" is a warm, transparent stain that enhances the natural grain of wood, elevating any outdoor structure, from decks, pergolas and sheds to fences and siding. Formulated with advanced resins and UV-resistant pigments, "Bark" is engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, resist peeling and cracking, and provide dependable protection against moisture damage. In a culture increasingly shaped by the artificial, "Bark" celebrates the beauty of the unaltered, inspired by nature's palette and revealing the natural qualities of the wood surface.

"Designed to enrich outdoor living spaces with authenticity and timeless character, 'Bark' is an homage to the quiet strength of the forest," said Kristen Gear, Specialist, Colour & Graphic Designer, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "With Bark, the grain of the wood feels deeper, the texture more pronounced, and the colour unmistakably natural. At the same time, contractors can feel confident recommending it for projects that demand both visual impact and reliable, long-term performance."

"Bark" is a tribute to nature's imperfections. Its penetrating, transparent formula soaks into the wood fibres to help reduce water intrusion and slow the effects of weathering, making it ideal for high-traffic decks and frequently exposed exterior surfaces.

Beyond its design appeal, "Bark" supports project longevity with a durable finish that helps defend against UV fading, mildew growth, and seasonal expansion and contraction. It signals BeautiTone's 2026 shift toward comfort, authenticity, and purposeful design.

At the heart of Wood-Shield stain by BeautiTone, the 2026 Exterior Colour, "Bark" is one of many stunning stains available in a variety of opacities. Designed for ease of application and consistent coverage, BeautiTone Wood-Shield delivers dependable results for professional contractors and serious DIYers alike, helping ensure efficient project timelines without compromising protection. For more colour inspiration, visit BeautiTone Paint, Canada's premier retail paint brand | Home Hardware.

BeautiTone's 2026 Exterior Colour of the Year is available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. For more information on "Bark" or the 2026 Colour Trends palettes, visit your local store or learn more at BeautiTone 2026 Exterior Colour of the Year | Home Hardware.

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BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

Headquartered in Burford, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited's BeautiTone and Home Products Division is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The BeautiTone and Home Products Division distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints, stains, and a wide range of aerosol products. Proudly made in Canada (with domestic and import materials) in Burford, Ontario, BeautiTone is exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone produces top-quality paint and home products made available in its Designer, Pure, Signature, Wood-Shield, and PRO series since 1980. More information about BeautiTone is available at beautitone.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded over 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores serving communities across the country. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

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