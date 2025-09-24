ST. JACOBS, ON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited is proud to celebrate its long-standing partnership with Tree Canada by supporting community tree planting events in 25 locations across the country.

As part of National Forest Week (September 21-28, 2025), participating Home stores are partnering with Tree Canada, local volunteers and municipal partners to plant native trees in parks, schoolyards and shared community spaces. These efforts highlight Home Hardware's ongoing commitment to sustainability, reforestation, and building healthier communities.

Dealer-Owner Erin Evenson and the team at Watrous Home Hardware Building Centre joined members of the Watrous Recreation Committee and families from the Watrous Minor Ball Association to plant trees in celebration of National Tree Day. The event was held on September 6 at the Watrous Sports Grounds in Watrous, Saskatchewan. (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) Tree Canada logo (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"For more than 30 years, our Dealers have supported environmental initiatives in the communities they call home," said Ian White, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "We are honoured to continue this important partnership with Tree Canada and to help make a positive, lasting impact."

Home Hardware's relationship with Tree Canada began in 1992. Since then, more than 30,000 trees have been planted, contributing to stronger urban canopies, improved air quality, and increased biodiversity across the country.

"Tree Canada is thrilled to once again join forces with Home Hardware to green our communities," said Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada. "Their continued leadership and support help bring local tree planting projects to life and inspire others to take action for the environment."

To learn more about Home Hardware's partnership with Tree Canada, visit: homehardware.ca/charities

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded over 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

About Tree Canada

Since 1992, Tree Canada has worked relentlessly to grow Canada's tree canopy through our greening programs, research, and engagement efforts. We are the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Our track record of collaborating with all levels of government, the urban forestry sector, business partners, and community groups uniquely positions us to engage Canadians in the fight against climate change. Together we plant millions of trees each year, helping to grow resilient ecosystems and healthier, greener communities across Canada. Visit treecanada.ca to learn more about how you can help us plant the right trees in the right places.

