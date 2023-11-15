Home and Community Care and Support Services ONA members vow to take action if conciliation fails

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 4,300 Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members who work in Home and Community Care Support Services (HCCSS) across the province are in conciliation this week with Ontario Health. If conciliation fails to meet their bargaining demands for fair wages and safe staffing, they expect to take escalating actions to fight for better health care in the sector.

"Our members are proud care coordinators, nurse practitioners, clinical care specialists, receptionists, mental health and addictions nurses, palliative care nurses and so much more," says ONA President Erin Ariss, RN. "It is well past time for the Ford government to respect our HCCSS members and negotiate a deal that provides fairness for workers and stability in the sector. We are ready to fight for fair wage wages, safe staffing and timely, high-quality home and community care for everyone in Ontario."

ONA's HCCSS members work on the front lines to assess, plan and develop complex treatment and home care plans for patients, residents and clients, working directly with many organizations to arrange safe, quality care.

To ensure that their employer, Ontario Health – a crown agency of the Ontario government – is aware of their bargaining demands, ONA members and supporters held a successful phone and email drive earlier this week that targeted Premier Ford, Minister of Health Sylvia Jones and Ontario Health President Matthew Anderson. Hundreds of phone calls were made and emails sent to underscore the need for safe staffing and fair wages, so that these workers can provide timely care.

"ONA's 4,300 HCCSS members provide vital care and services in homes and in the communities across Ontario, all while dealing with heavy caseloads and yet another round of health-care restructuring by the Ford government," says Ariss. "If our bargaining demands are not met in conciliation, we will take additional actions to push the Ford government for the improvements our members need, so Ontarians can get the timely care they deserve."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 ONA registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: To arrange a media interview: ONA Media Relations: [email protected]