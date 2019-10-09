Holland America Line to Announce New Culinary Council Partnership During Live Webcast/Facebook Live Event Oct. 15

Orlando Ashford to host online event to discuss innovations coming to the fleet, and name the much-anticipated newest addition to the line's Culinary Council

WHAT:

Livestream/Facebook Live event with Culinary Council announcement from Seattle, Washington.



About Holland America Line's Culinary Council

No other cruise line has a team of world-renowned culinary partners lending their expertise and skill to enhance all aspects of the onboard dining experience. During a live broadcast, Holland America Line will announce the addition of the Culinary Council's newest and seventh member who will join the line's team of culinary heavy-weights Master Chef and Culinary Council Chairman Rudi Sodamin and international chefs Jonnie Boer, David Burke, Andy Matsuda, Ethan Stowell and Jacques Torres.



WHEN:

Tuesday, October 15

8:30 a.m. PDT/11:30 a.m. EDT


WHERE:

Online via Live Webcast or Facebook Live from Seattle, Wash.



Live Webcast Landing Page:


https://engagestreaming.com/hollandamericaoctoberannouncement/



Facebook Live: Friend Holland America Line at

https://www.facebook.com/HALCruises.



WHO:

Orlando Ashford, President, Holland America Line


