Holland America Line to Announce New Culinary Council Partnership During Live Webcast/Facebook Live Event Oct. 15
Oct 09, 2019, 07:00 ET
Orlando Ashford to host online event to discuss innovations coming to the fleet, and name the much-anticipated newest addition to the line's Culinary Council
|
WHAT:
|
Livestream/Facebook Live event with Culinary Council announcement from Seattle, Washington.
|
About Holland America Line's Culinary Council
|
No other cruise line has a team of world-renowned culinary partners lending their expertise and skill to enhance all aspects of the onboard dining experience. During a live broadcast, Holland America Line will announce the addition of the Culinary Council's newest and seventh member who will join the line's team of culinary heavy-weights Master Chef and Culinary Council Chairman Rudi Sodamin and international chefs Jonnie Boer, David Burke, Andy Matsuda, Ethan Stowell and Jacques Torres.
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, October 15
|
8:30 a.m. PDT/11:30 a.m. EDT
|
WHERE:
|
Online via Live Webcast or Facebook Live from Seattle, Wash.
|
Live Webcast Landing Page:
|
https://engagestreaming.com/hollandamericaoctoberannouncement/
|
Facebook Live: Friend Holland America Line at
|
WHO:
|
Orlando Ashford, President, Holland America Line
|
CONTACT:
|
Please RSVP to PR@hollandamerica.com or call 1-800-637-5029. Information and link for the webcast will be re-sent in a confirmation e-mail on Friday, October 11.
/CNW/ -- Oct. 9, 2019/
SOURCE Holland America Line
Share this article