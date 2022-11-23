Holland America Line's 'Canada Super Sale' Exclusively for Canadian Cruisers Offers up to 20% off Select Sailings

Alaska, Europe, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Coastals, cruises next year are eligible

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is expanding its "Canada Super Sale" with additional cruise dates in 2023 to provide Canadian cruisers more options to plan this year's ultimate holiday gift or next year's vacation. Featuring up to 20% off fares on select sailings, the exclusive offer runs through Dec. 31, 2022, and aims to help ease the exchange rate on departures from a convenient Canadian homeport, as well as a diverse selection of exciting Alaska, Panama Canal, Caribbean and European cruises.

As one of the longest-serving and most experienced cruise lines in the world, Holland America Line has become known for its award-winning ships and service. Today, Holland America Line operates 11 ships that visit nearly 400 ports across all seven continents.

The Canada Super Sale is valid on select 2023 Panama Canal, Caribbean, Pacific Coast and Alaska departures. Alaska Cruisetours that combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon also are included. Canadians looking to explore farther from home can choose from an array of 2023 European voyages to the Baltic, British Isles, Iberia, Iceland, Mediterranean, Norway and transatlantic crossings.

"With the current exchange rate, the Canada Super Sale makes booking a cruise vacation cost-effective for our Canadian travelers," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "We're excited to feature some of our most popular destinations in this offer, with easy-access departures to many exciting closer-to-home regions, along with bucket-list locations in Europe that become more economical with the savings."

Sail the Splendors of Alaska

From April through September 2023, guests can cruise on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam or Volendam to the pristine waters of Alaska. Explore Glacier Bay and the captivating towns of the Inside Passage and beyond. Itineraries are seven or 14 days and sail roundtrip from Vancouver or between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska. Guests who want an extended Alaska experience can embark on a Cruisetour ranging from nine to 18 days that visits the splendors of Denali National Park combined with an Alaska cruise. Select Cruisetours extend up into the Yukon, an exclusive Holland America Line offering.

Balmy Breezes and Golden Beaches in the Caribbean

Holland America Line carefully crafts Caribbean itineraries to take guests beyond the known to experience the region's culture through its dining, music and activities. Every cruise includes a call at Half Moon Cay, the line's award-winning private Bahamian island. Canadians can select cruises from January through April 2023 on five ships, ranging from a three-day sampler to a 21-day Collectors' Voyage that combines back-to-back non-repeating itineraries. Explore the eastern, western and southern regions, along with sailings that spend a day discovering the Panama Canal.

Between Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

The Panama Canal is arguably the greatest engineering achievement of all time. Itineraries depart from both east and west coasts for many of convenient options. Pass through the Miraflores Locks, Pedro Miguel Lock, and Gatún Locks, and explore Gatún Lake. The 14- to 21-day cruises included in the offer traverse the famed Panama Canal from January through April 2023 on four ships, adding a blend of the region's most popular ports with less-visited gems in Coast Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala and the Caribbean.

An Exquisite European Adventure

Beginning in April and running through October 2023, Canadians can select from among dozens of cruises that span throughout Europe, from the fjords of Norway to the beaches of Greece. Itineraries area offered aboard Nieuw Statendam, Oosterdam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam from departure ports including Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Copenhagen, Denmark; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Venice (Trieste), Italy; and Piraeus (Athens), Greece. Collectors' Voyages, which combine non-repeating back-to-back cruises enabling guests to visit more than one region, are included in the Canada Super Sale.

Transatlantic crossings between North America and Europe offer exciting ports combined with plentiful sea days to relax and enjoy the ship. Repositioning voyages both to and from Europe are available, including the exciting 150th Anniversary Transatlantic that ends April 18, Holland America Line's 150th birthday, in Rotterdam.

Coastals Offer Convenient Vancouver Departure

For a quick getaway in the Pacific Northwest, seven cruises in April and Mary sail roundtrip from Vancouver, or between Vancouver and San Diego or Seattle. Ranging from one to five days on five ships, ports include Victoria, British Columbia, and Astoria, Oregon. Koningsdam's May 1 departure offers a quick glimpse of Alaska, with calls at Ketchikan, Alaska, and Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

