Holland America Line's Bucket List Grand World Voyage is Now Open. Book 2022 Grand Africa Voyage and 2023 Grand Voyages Around the World and South America & Antarctica

Extended cruises up to 127 days explore six continents; guests who book a full voyage receive an Early Booking Bonus valued at up to $6,730 per person

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line's Grand Voyages are made for dreamers, adventurers and explorers seeking to discover new cultures and illuminating experiences. The quest for destination immersion continues with Holland America Line's 2022 Grand Africa Voyage, 2023 Grand World Voyage and 2023 Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage, which are now open for sale.

A Holland America Line Grand Voyage is the pinnacle of cruising. Ranging from 71 to 127 days, these longer journeys take travelers to the far corners of the world across six continents, all roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, without the need for international air travel. Memorable experiences highlight each cruise — from a visit to Antarctica's otherworldly landscapes to spying Africa's "Big Five" on safari.

Each Grand Voyage offers an Early Booking Bonus valued at up to $6,730 per person for guests who book the full Grand Africa Voyage itinerary by Feb. 25, 2022, or the full Grand World Voyage or Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage by June 1, 2022.

2022 Grand Africa Voyage Highlights

Africa is a continent of riches, from the rolling grasslands of the savanna to the pristine beaches of the Seychelles. Travelers on the Grand Africa Voyage are in for an experience unlike any other, and with Holland America Line at the helm it will be a memorable journey — guaranteed.

71 days. Departs Oct. 10, 2022 , sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Zaandam on a clockwise navigation around the continent.

, sailing roundtrip from aboard on a clockwise navigation around the continent. 4 overnight calls: Aqaba, Jordan ; Cape Town, South Africa (two nights); Zanzibar, Tanzania ; and Victoria , Seychelles .

; (two nights); ; and , . 25 ports in 21 countries and territories, in the order of calls: Portugal , Spain , Morocco , Tunisia , Greece , Egypt , Jordan , Seychelles , Tanzania , Mayotte , Madagascar , Mozambique , South Africa , Namibia , Angola , Ghana , Ivory Coast , Gambia , Senegal , Cape Verde , Puerto Rico .

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . A memorable daylight transit of the Suez Canal en route to Aqaba, Jordan , for the opportunity to travel to the Lost City of Petra.

, for the opportunity to travel to the Lost City of Petra. Safari and wildlife opportunities include Serengeti National Park, Maasi Mara Reserve, Ngorongoro Crater, Tsavo National Park, Jozani Forest Reserve, Lokobe National Park, the Black Lemur Sanctuary, Kruger National Park, Phinda Mountain Lodge and Thanda Private Game Reserve.

and Thanda Private Game Reserve. Two days at Cape Town, South Africa , to explore Table Mountain, Nelson Mandela's prison cell, Chapman's Peak Drive, Kulala Desert Lodge and more.

2023 Grand World Voyage Highlights

There's no better way to see the world than on a Holland America Line Grand World Voyage, recognized as the 2020 Travel Weekly Readers' Choice for Best World Cruise Itinerary and 2020 TravelAge West Editor's Pick for Best World Cruise. More ports, longer stays, immersive overnights ashore.

127 days. Departing Jan. 3, 2023 , aboard Zaandam roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on an itinerary that circles the globe on a westwardly route.

, aboard roundtrip from on an itinerary that circles the globe on a westwardly route. Zaandam crosses the South Pacific to New Zealand and Australia before sailing up the west coast of Africa and charting a path through Northern Europe .

crosses the South Pacific to and before sailing up the west coast of and charting a path through . 61 ports in 30 countries and island nations: Cayman Islands , Costa Rica , Panama , French Polynesia , Cook Islands , Tonga , New Zealand , Australia , Mauritius , Réunion, Madagascar , Mozambique , South Africa , Namibia , Angola , Ghana , Ivory Coast , Gambia , Senegal , Spain , Morocco , Portugal , France , England , Belgium , Netherlands , Denmark , Norway , Scotland and Ireland .

, , , , , , , , , Réunion, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . 8 overnight calls: Fuerte Amador ( Panama City ), Panama ; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney , Hobart, Adelaide and Fremantle ( Perth ), Australia ; Cape Town, South Africa ; and Amsterdam, The Netherlands .

( ), ; Papeete, Tahiti; , Hobart, and Fremantle ( ), ; ; and . 20 calls around the African continent with numerous opportunities for overland safari experiences.

2023 Grand South America & Antarctica Highlights

South America is a land of contrasts. In the north, lush rain forest canopies reach as far as the eye can see, while in the south snow-capped mountains make for a stunning backdrop to the ultimate circumnavigation of the continent.

74 days. Departing Jan. 3, 2023 , aboard Volendam roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on an itinerary that circles the continent on a counterclockwise route.

, aboard roundtrip from on an itinerary that circles the continent on a counterclockwise route. 34 ports in 16 countries and island nations across two continents: Cayman Islands , Costa Rica , Panama , Ecuador , Peru , Chile , Argentina , Antarctica , Falkland Islands , Uruguay , Brazil , French Guiana , Barbados , Dominican Republic , Puerto Rico , Bahamas .

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . 5 overnight calls: Fuerte Amador ( Panama City ), Panama ; Manaus and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ; Buenos Aires, Argentina (two nights); Callao ( Lima ), Peru (two nights).

( ), ; Manaus and ; (two nights); Callao ( ), (two nights). Daylight transit of the Panama Canal and overland opportunities to visit Machu Picchu, the Galapagos Islands, Patagonia and Iguazu Falls.

Four days of spectacular scenic cruising in the icescapes of Antarctica .

. Additional scenic cruising includes the Chilean Fjords, Strait of Magellan, Amalia or Brujo Glacier, Cockburn and Beagle channels, Glacier Alley and Cape Horn.

12 calls in Brazil and a journey along the Amazon River to Manaus.

A Grand Onboard Experience

On a Grand Voyage, evening shipboard activities shine with local cultural entertainment and special guest headliners. Festive gala balls and formal nights create memorable moments, along with an exclusive Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner for full-cruise guests. Dining is elevated to a new level on each Grand Voyage with menus that change daily and are seldom repeated, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

