Holland America Line Introduces Enhanced Denali Lodge and Free Dining Plan for 2027 Alaska Cruisetour Season

Marking the cruise line's 80th year exploring Alaska, the season delivers upgraded amenities, immersive adventures and added value for guests

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- As Holland America Line prepares to celebrate 80 years of exploring Alaska, the cruise line is unveiling its 2027 Cruisetour season with fresh enhancements. Travelers can pair an iconic Alaska cruise with an unforgettable journey into Denali National Park and Canada's Yukon, featuring an expanded Denali Lodge and a new inclusive dining package — free for guests booking with the Have It All Early Booking Bonus — that delivers local flavors, multiple dining venues and added value. Guests can choose between 19 itineraries, each offering access to more of Alaska's splendor, including glaciers, wildlife and wilderness tours.

Guests on a Holland America Line cruisetour enjoy the scenic landscape of interior Alaska while riding the McKinley Explorer to Denali. Holland America Line’s Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an inland journey.

Holland America Line's Alaska Cruisetours — which won the 2025 Gold Magellan Award for Cruisetours — continue to set the standard for immersive travel experiences. Each journey includes a visit to Denali National Park and a three- to seven-day cruise aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam or Zaandam. Guests can start with the cruise or the overland journey, and those craving a deeper connection to the region's wild beauty and storied past can venture into the Yukon. As the only cruise line that explores this territory, Holland America Line takes guests beyond Skagway, tracing the historic Klondike Gold Rush route all the way to Dawson City.

To mark the expansion of Denali Lodge and the 80th anniversary exploring Alaska, Holland America Line is offering a free Cruisetour dining package for guests who book with the Early Booking Bonus, one of the most valuable bonuses the cruise line has ever offered to guests exploring Alaska's interior. This inclusive dining package covers breakfast and dinner at Holland America's signature properties in Denali, Skagway and Dawson City, plus lunch aboard the glass-domed McKinley Explorer® railcars. Guests will also enjoy the lively Music of Denali dinner theater and receive lunch during the Tundra Wilderness Tour. With a retail value of up to $829, the plan is included at no extra charge for guests booking with the Have It All Early Booking Bonus — an industry-first enhancement made possible by Holland America's privately owned properties in Alaska.

"Guests want an inclusive experience and the seamless convenience of cruising carried through their entire journey — this free meal plan delivers that all the way to Denali," said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management. "Because Holland America Line owns lodges, railcars and motorcoaches, and now includes meals, we can create a truly unified experience that takes the guesswork out of travel and lets guests simply savor the journey. From enjoying a hearty breakfast before a day of exploring Denali to relaxing over dinner after a scenic rail journey, every detail reinforces Holland America's commitment to delivering a premium, worry-free adventure."

And due to the expansion at Holland America Denali Lodge, guests will have more dining options than ever before. The lodge, a centerpiece of the Cruisetour experience, is undergoing a $70 million transformation that will be complete ahead of the 2027 season. Travelers can expect new guestroom buildings, along with a reimagined main lodge featuring a contemporary restaurant, and an upgraded coffee experience. Guests will also be able to enjoy refreshed public spaces and improved trail signage, all designed to elevate comfort and immersion at the gateway to Denali National Park.

"With these enhancements, Denali Lodge — already a cornerstone of Holland America's Alaska Cruisetours — further showcases our commitment to delivering a premium Denali experience that pairs the elegance of our ships with the authenticity of Alaska's rugged beauty," said Rough. "The expansion supports longer stays and reinforces Holland America's leadership as the Alaska expert. By blending modern upgrades with the lodge's stunning natural vistas, every moment on land complements the unforgettable experience at sea."

Immersive Alaska Adventures

Every 2027 Cruisetour combines Holland America Line's award-winning cruises with curated land experiences that showcase Alaska's most iconic sights. Guests enjoy guided wildlife viewing and extended stays in Denali — up to three nights — for a more relaxed pace. Each itinerary includes a scenic ride aboard the glass-domed McKinley Explorer® train, offering panoramic views and elegant dining as guests travel through Alaska's wilderness. Select itineraries add the historic White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway or offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from ship to lodge in a single day. Holland America Line's ownership of motorcoaches, railcars and hotels ensures seamless connections and preferential schedules throughout the journey.

'Ultimate' Adventures

Beginning in 2026, each Ultimate Cruisetour offers travelers an expanded way to experience the Great Land by combining multi-day inland adventures — including a two-night stay at Holland America Denali Lodge, and a visit to iconic Alyeska, Seward or Homer — with an unforgettable 7-Day "Glacier Discovery" cruise. Each "Ultimate" Cruisetour itinerary will now feature a dedicated Tour Director to provide insights and ensure a seamless journey.

Season Highlights

Classic Alaska & Denali Cruisetours: Provide guests with the best of Alaska in the shortest period of time. Itineraries range from 9-10 days and include a 7-Day Glacier Discovery cruise, one night at Denali Lodge, Denali Natural History Tour and features destinations such as Anchorage or Fairbanks , Talkeetna , Denali, Whittier , Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway , Juneau , Ketchikan and the Inside Passage.

Provide guests with the best of in the shortest period of time. Itineraries range from 9-10 days and include a 7-Day Glacier Discovery cruise, one night at Denali Lodge, Denali Natural History Tour and features destinations such as or , , Denali, , Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, , , and the Inside Passage. Signature Alaska & Denali Cruisetours: Provide guests with iconic Alaska experiences as well as more nights at Denali Lodge. Itineraries range from 10-12 days and include a 7-Day Glacier Discovery cruise, two or three nights at Denali Lodge, Tundra Wilderness Tour and select itineraries feature the Riverboat Discovery Tour. Features destinations such as Anchorage or Fairbanks , Denali, Whittier , Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway , Juneau , Ketchikan and the Inside Passage.

Provide guests with iconic experiences as well as more nights at Denali Lodge. Itineraries range from 10-12 days and include a 7-Day Glacier Discovery cruise, two or three nights at Denali Lodge, Tundra Wilderness Tour and select itineraries feature the Riverboat Discovery Tour. Features destinations such as or , Denali, , Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, , , and the Inside Passage. Ultimate Alaska & Denali Cruisetours: Provide guests with iconic Alaska experiences with a dedicated tour director, as well as a stay in a quaint Alaskan town. Itineraries are 14 days; include a 7-Day Glacier Discovery cruise, two nights at Denali Lodge plus extended stays in Alyeska, Seward or Homer . Guests have access to a number of included tours depending on itinerary, such as a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, the Tundra Wilderness Tour, Riverboat Discovery, Gold Dredge 8 and others.

Provide guests with iconic experiences with a dedicated tour director, as well as a stay in a quaint Alaskan town. Itineraries are 14 days; include a 7-Day Glacier Discovery cruise, two nights at Denali Lodge plus extended stays in Alyeska, or . Guests have access to a number of included tours depending on itinerary, such as a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, the Tundra Wilderness Tour, Riverboat Discovery, Gold Dredge 8 and others. Alaska , Denali & Yukon Cruisetours: Provide guests with unique, escorted tours of Denali and the remote Yukon territory. Itineraries range from 9-17 days and include a 7-Day Glacier Discovery cruise or a 3- or 4-Day Inside Passage cruise. Guests enjoy 2-3 nights at Denali Lodge plus two nights in Dawson City and Whitehorse , travel with a dedicated tour director and access to a number of included tours depending on itinerary, such as Tundra Wilderness Tour, Riverboat Discovery, Gold Dredge 8, Klondike Gold Tour and White Pass & Yukon Route Railway.

Early Booking Bonus and Free Dining Package

For a limited time, when guests book 2027 Cruisetours with the Have It All Early Booking Bonus, they receive a free dining package for the land portion of their journey, up to an $829 value. Additionally, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

