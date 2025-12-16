Holland America Line Secures Deal with IMG to Broadcast FIFA World Cup 26™ Fleetwide on Sport 24 Special Event Channels

Soccer fans can book their dream cruise vacation knowing they'll be able to watch all the action while on board

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line announced that it has secured the rights from IMG to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 26™ across its fleet of 11 ships. As anticipation builds for the international tournament that only happens every four years, soccer fans are now able to book their dream cruise vacation knowing they won't miss a moment of the action no matter where they are cruising.

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, all of the tournament's 104 matches -- which are being held throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico -- will be viewable on guests' stateroom televisions on Sport 24 Special Event Channels. Select marquee matches may be showcased on the Lido Pool's big screen or in the immersive World Stage theater on certain ships, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience at sea.

"Soccer is the most popular sport across the globe. The FIFA World Cup™ is the world's preeminent soccer tournament, and we realize how important it is for our guests to be able to watch it live on our ships," said Michael Smith, senior vice president of guest experience and product development. "Guests can confidently book their cruise for next summer knowing that if their national or favorite team advances, they will be able to watch the match from the comfort of their stateroom."

Kate Garden, Commercial Director, IMG, added: "The FIFA World Cup 26™ represents a truly global celebration of sport, and we are pleased to support Holland America Line in delivering an unforgettable viewing experience for fans on board. From private staterooms to open-air decks, guests will be able to enjoy the atmosphere and excitement of the tournament as we bring the spirit of the stadiums to sea next summer."

With coverage of matches and experiences on board all 11 ships, the FIFA World Cup 26™ will be an unforgettable celebration of sport and connection at sea -- whether cruising in Alaska, Canada/New England or Europe.

Sample voyages available during tournament time include:

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

About IMG

IMG is a leading global sports marketing agency, specializing in media rights management and sales, multi-channel content production and distribution, brand partnerships, strategic consulting, digital services, and events management. It powers growth of revenues, fanbases and IP for more than 250 federations, associations, events, and teams, including the National Football League, English Premier League, International Olympic Committee, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, ATP and WTA Tours, the AELTC (Wimbledon), Euroleague Basketball, CONMEBOL, DP World Tour, and The R&A, as well as UFC, WWE, and PBR. IMG is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company.

