Balcony Upgrades and Up to 30% Off Cruise Fares Headline Holland America's Biggest Deal of the Year

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is kicking off the traditional cruise Wave Season with its biggest deal of the year. The "Start Your Journey" promotion, available on over 500 cruises to Alaska, Europe and beyond, includes up to 30% off cruise fares, free balcony upgrades, onboard and shore excursion credits, free kids fares and more ways to save while experiencing unforgettable journeys and award-winning service.

"Whether discovering glaciers and wildlife in Alaska or the culture and history of Europe, Holland America believes the best journeys are those where the destination comes to life on and off the ship," said Beth Bodensteiner, president, Holland America Line. "The 'Start Your Journey' offer is the perfect opportunity for guests to plan a vacation that combines exploration with relaxation and the best service at sea."

'Start Your Journey' Offer Benefits

Holland America's "Start Your Journey" Wave offer provides guests who book select summer 2026 through spring 2027 cruises with Have It All the following benefits where applicable:

Reduced Deposits and Cruise Fare Discounts: Travelers eager to plan a trip for next year and beyond can book their future cruise or Alaska Cruisetour with 50% reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom. Cruise fares up to 30% off start as low at $162 per person, per day.

Free Balcony Upgrades: Guests can book a verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean-view (or ocean-view for the price of an interior).

Free Fares for Kids: Guests ages 18 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a cabin can sail on select 2026 and 2027 cruises for free (taxes, fees and port expenses are additional), making a family vacation more affordable.

Onboard Credit: Guests who book by Jan. 31 receive $100 per person onboard credit for cruises six to nine days, $150 per person for Alaska Cruisetours and cruises 10 to 20 days, $200 per person on cruises 21 days or longer, and $250 per person for Legendary Voyages. The credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more.

Exclusive Alaska Bonus: Guests booking 2026 Alaska Cruises or Cruisetours by Jan. 31 will receive up to $200 in shore excursion credits per stateroom when they use promo code #1ALASKA26 at checkout.

'Have It All' Amenities Included with the Premium Fare

When guests book with the "Have it All" premium fare, four high-value amenities are included: shore excursions (based on cruise duration), a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining (based on cruise duration) and a Wi-Fi Surf Package. With the "Start Your Journey" wave offer, these perks are in addition to the stateroom upgrade, reduced deposits, free fares for kids and onboard credit.

Sample Cruises Eligible Under 'Start Your Journey'

Wave season, known as the booking period in the cruise industry with the best deals of the year, allows travelers to take their dream cruise while receiving the best pricing and perks. With "Start Your Journey," travelers can explore Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, Canada/New England, Australia/New Zealand, South America and Antarctica, Mexico, Panama Canal, Hawaii, South Pacific, Asia and the U.S. Pacific Coast. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

Example "Start Your Journey" cruises include:

Experience Alaska Like Never Before

With "Start Your Journey," guests booking Alaska cruises or Cruisetours can enjoy a free balcony upgrade--perfect for taking in the awe-inspiring views of glaciers, fjords and wildlife from the comfort of their stateroom. Holland America Line has been sharing the wonders of Alaska for nearly 80 years, longer than any other cruise line, and offers over 200 Alaska wildlife and wilderness tours that immerse travelers in the state's natural wonders. From spotting bears, whales and eagles to exploring pristine wilderness on guided tours, the Alaska bonus shore excursion credit makes it easier than ever to experience Alaska's untamed beauty up close.

Taxes, fees and port expenses are included for all fares (excluding free kids). "Start Your Journey" is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less. Kids traveling as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom do not need to book with Have It All to receive free fares. Upgrade based on stateroom availability.

For "Start Your Journey" full terms and conditions or more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit HollandAmerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

