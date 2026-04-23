Holland America Line Returns to Alaska with a Season of Elevated Exploration and Fresh Experiences

New tours, immersive enrichment and destination-inspired cuisine bring guests even closer to Alaska

SEATTLE, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is ushering in its 2026 Alaska season starting April 25 with the arrival of Eurodam to the Port of Seattle. With more than 100 voyages across six ships this season departing three homeports, guests who embark on a cruise to the Great Land will find a lineup of extensive onboard programming, elevated culinary offerings and more than two dozen new shore excursions--all designed to connect guests more deeply with Alaska's awe-inspiring landscapes and local culture.

(PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

Travelers looking to explore Alaska with Holland America can set sail on vacations from April through September--ranging from weeklong getaways to a 28-day Legendary Arctic Circle Solstice. Cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, Canada; and between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

"As the leader in Alaska, we are committed to delivering experiences that are as enriching as they are unforgettable, bringing guests closer to the region in meaningful ways," said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president, Alaska Operations at Holland America Line. "From new shore excursions and enhanced programming to our industry-leading fresh fish offerings, every detail of our 2026 season is designed to help guests connect more deeply with Alaska's natural beauty and cultural heritage."

Over Two Dozen New Tours Debut on Alaska Cruises

Holland America is introducing 25 new shore excursions on Alaska itineraries in 2026. Among the most anticipated are Adventure to Norris Glacier: Floatplane, Paddle and Hike in Juneau; Exclusive Eland & Friends Moose Discovery in Anchorage; Remote Coastal Rainforest Hike, Gourmet Seafood Picnic & Brewery in Kodiak; and Authentic Alaska: Tongass Rainforest Hike in Sitka.

'Glacier Day' Puts a Spotlight on Alaska's Majestic Glaciers

Holland America Line offers more glacier experiences than any other cruise line. "Glacier Day" occurs once per cruise, putting a spotlight on the majestic glaciers of the region. Programming includes glacier sighting times, scenic commentary, presentations, informational viewing stations, photo opportunities, Dutch Pea Soup on deck, Glacial Ice cocktails, talks by Glacier Bay National Park Rangers and Huna cultural interpreters, and an open bow for viewing.

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier and Endicott Arm. The cruise line offers guests a Glacier Guarantee™, indicating that if a glacier is not visited on an Alaska journey, guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to 15% of the cruise fare. Shore excursions also offer the opportunity to visit additional glaciers, including Mendenhall and Portage.

New for 2026, the Teen Ranger program is moving to all ships in Alaska. Previously only on Koningsdam, cruisers aged 13 to 17 will have special age-appropriate experiences on Glacier Day. The popular Junior Ranger program for guests ages 3 to 12 remains on all Alaska ships.

More Wildlife Viewing than Any Other Cruise Line

Alaska is synonymous with stunning wilderness, and Holland America offers more ways to see wildlife in its natural habitat. Alaska ships carry a wildlife expert on board, and a Wildlife Spotting Guide points out the native animals found along the cruise route and includes a map with the best places to see each species. Ashore, Holland America offers nearly 180 shore excursions to see species of all kinds, making the cruise line a leader in the industry for Alaska wildlife and wilderness tours.

In addition to these wildlife viewing opportunities, the mission of the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC) stays top of mind for Holland America. Guests on northbound voyages can visit the conservation center between Whittier and Anchorage and see Eland the Moose on exclusive shore excursions, experiencing the peaceful setting surrounded by alpine glaciers and Alaska's beautiful wildlife.

Serving Fresh Fish in Alaska

Holland America Line continues to build on its groundbreaking Global Fresh Fish Program that brings locally sourced fresh fish from port to plate in less than 48 hours. In addition to the seafood and other local delicacies served on the menus, ships in Alaska serve select premium dishes created by the brand's Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Other culinary highlights include the Salmon Bake in Lido Market and an Alaska Brunch served in the Dining Room once per cruise.

Holland America is the only cruise line to earn the distinguished Certified Seafood International (formerly Responsible Fisheries Management) certification--the global benchmark for serving only fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood on board all ships sailing the Great Land.

Beverage Menus Feature Alaska Brews and Glacial Ice Cocktails

Acclaimed bartender Sam Ross has created a menu of exclusive cocktails featured in the bars across the fleet in Alaska, including new Glacial Ice Cocktails. Additionally, the menu of local beers is expanding to six varieties with Amber Ale, White Ale and Juneau Juice IPA by Alaskan Brewing. From Denali Brewing Co., Holland America Line is offering Bachelor Brew American Style Lager, Twister Creek IPA and Single Engine Red Irish Red Ale.

Enrichment Brings Alaska Onboard

Guests who want to learn more about Alaska can attend an Alaska Up Close Talk. Topics range from "Pacific Giants" and "The Iditarod" to "Ancestral Memories" and "Breaking the Ice Ceiling." Watercolor and origami workshops focus on Alaska nature and wildlife, encouraging guests to tap into their artistic side.

Cooking techniques and Alaska culinary history are showcased during live cooking shows. Many of the featured dishes include fresh fish from the Global Fresh Fish Program and will be available in the Main Dining Room the night of the show.

Alaska Cruisetours Visit Denali National Park and Yukon

Holland America Line's Cruisetours range from nine to 17 days and include a one-, two- or three-day visit to Denali National Park. Select Cruisetours also include a journey into the wilds of Canada's Yukon. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that offers overland tours to the Yukon combined with an Alaska cruise and Denali experience.

A $70 million multi-year investment is underway that will expand guest capacity at Holland America Denali Lodge while elevating the guest experience. Already completed are enhancements to the riverside interpretive trail with scenic viewpoints, improved on-site wayfinding, improvements at the Cottonwood and Canyon Lodge guest room buildings, a new coffee experience -- Outpost Coffee + Provisions -- and a remodeled Karstens Public House with expanded indoor seating. Several eateries have revamped food and beverage menus under the guidance of Culinary Ambassador Ethan Stowell to incorporate more Alaskan items.

Set Sail for Alaska in 2026 with Holland America Line

Holland America Line's 2026 Alaska cruise season is designed to give guests more choice and flexibility than ever before. The six ships operating in the region are Koningsdam, Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam.

Example departures include:

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

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About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker

PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line