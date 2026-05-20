Holland America Line Opens Bookings for 2028 Grand Voyages

Extended itineraries explore Antarctica, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific and six continents

SEATTLE, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line today opened bookings for its 2028 Grand Voyages, revealing extended itineraries aboard Volendam and Zaandam that span six continents and focus on marquee destinations, scenic cruising and longer stays. The 2028 Grand World Voyage and the 2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage feature carefully planned routing that supports in-depth exploration across Antarctica, the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia and beyond.

"When we plan a Grand Voyage, we are looking closely at how each part of the itinerary connects and how much time guests will have in each region," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line. "For 2028, the focus was on building routes that make sense from start to finish, with meaningful time in destinations like Antarctica, New Zealand and the South Pacific, paired with scenic passages that are integral to the journey."

The 129-day 2028 Grand World Voyage circles the globe with a full Antarctic Experience and scenic cruising through South America's most dramatic waterways, including the Chilean Fjords, Glacier Alley and Beagle Channel. Guests cross the equator twice and experience a sail past Null Island, where the prime meridian and equator intersect at 0°N, 0°E. The itinerary also includes a call at Easter Island and ports across six continents.

The 90-day 2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage offers a focused exploration of the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia, combining overnight calls and multi-day stays with a measured pace at sea. Guests visit multiple destinations across both countries while allowing ample time for exploration ashore. Both Grand Voyages include a call at Bora Bora, making 2028 the first season in which Holland America Line's two Grand Voyages visit the "Pearl of the Pacific."

The 2028 Grand World Voyage departs Jan. 4, 2028, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage departs Jan. 30, 2028, sailing roundtrip from San Diego, California.

2028 Grand World Voyage Highlights -- Volendam

129‑day voyage sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, departing Jan. 4, 2028.

Visits 45 ports in 26 countries and territories across six continents.

Travels through the Caribbean and South America en route to Antarctica, followed by scenic cruising in the Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley and the Chilean Fjords.

Travels through the Caribbean and South America en route to Antarctica, followed by scenic cruising in the Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley and the Chilean Fjords. Crosses the equator on the way to Easter Island, then continues through the South Pacific and French Polynesia, including Bora Bora.

Spends eight days exploring six ports across New Zealand before continuing through Australia, Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka.

Rounds the Cape of Good Hope and sails along Africa's west coast before crossing the Atlantic Ocean back to Fort Lauderdale.

Access to 31 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valparaíso, Chile; Komodo National Park in Komodo Island; and the Taj Mahal in India.

Memorable moments include a four day Antarctic Experience, eight days in New Zealand, extended time in Cape Town, South Africa, two equator crossings and a sail past Null Island.

2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage Highlights -- Zaandam

90‑day voyage sailing roundtrip from San Diego, departing Jan. 30, 2028.

Calls at 41 ports in 12 countries and territories across two continents.

Sails west through Hawaii and the South Pacific, crossing the International Date Line en route to New Zealand.

Continues through Australia before returning via Melanesia, Fiji, Samoa and French Polynesia, with an extended stay in Bora Bora.

Access to 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Australia's Great Barrier Reef and New Zealand's Tongariro National Park.

Overnight calls in Hobart, Tasmania; Sydney, Cairns and Fremantle (Perth), Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Papeete, French Polynesia.

Memorable moments include ports across New Zealand, extended evening time in Bora Bora and a roundtrip departure from San Diego without the need for international flights.

Immersive Overlands in Iconic Regions

For guests looking to check off even more bucket-list moments, select multi-day overland tours turn a port day into a true once-in-a-lifetime detour. On Volendam's Grand World Voyage, guests can trade the ship for safari country, flying from Durban to Johannesburg, South Africa, for an overnight before continuing to Hoedspruit and on to Thornybush Game Lodge, a 5-star retreat in Big Five country adjacent to Kruger National Park, with dawn and dusk game drives in open vehicles plus time on foot with a qualified ranger. After days of unforgettable wildlife viewing and lodge life, guests fly on to Cape Town to rejoin the cruise.

On Zaandam's Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage, an overland from Fremantle dives into Western Australia's Margaret River region, pairing the Busselton Jetty and its Underwater Observatory with Cape Naturaliste's rugged coastline, vineyard tastings and an underground Lake Cave experience before returning to the ship.

A Shared Call in Bora Bora

Both 2028 Grand Voyages include a call at Bora Bora, where guests sail through the Teavanui Pass into the island's lagoon, framed by white‑sand islets and Mount Otemanu. Zaandam's extended stay allows guests time ashore into the evening for snorkeling, exploring the lagoon or simply spending additional time on land.

A Grand Onboard Experience

Each Grand Voyage features onboard programming designed to complement extended travel. Guests enjoy gracious service, enrichment presentations and destination‑inspired entertainment, along with special guest performers throughout the journey. Signature events include gala evenings, dressy nights and the Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner. Dining evolves throughout the voyage with menus that change regularly and are rarely repeated, highlighting regional flavors and fresh ingredients.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

Guests who book the 2028 Grand World Voyage by June 14, 2027, may receive up to $10,700 in early booking benefits per stateroom, including onboard credit, air credits when booked through Flight Ease, complimentary Wi‑Fi and additional savings. Guests booking the 2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage may receive early booking benefits valued up to $8,500. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1‑877‑SAIL HAL (877‑724‑5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

For more information about Holland America Line's shore excursions or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

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About Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising. Holland America Line is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

CONTACT: Bill Zucker

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SOURCE Holland America Line