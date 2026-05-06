Newly Renovated Oosterdam to Cruise Europe, the Caribbean and Panama Canal

Holland America Evolution upgrades and refreshed experiences to debut December 2027

SEATTLE, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is now accepting bookings for Oosterdam's first collection of voyages following its debut as the inaugural ship to undergo Holland America Evolution, the cruise line's largest fleet investment in its 153‑year history. Spanning eight itineraries and 15 departure dates, the new sailings give guests the earliest opportunity to experience Oosterdam's onboard enhancements, paired with destination-rich itineraries across Europe, the Caribbean and North America.

Oosterdam's return to service marks the first chapter of Holland America Evolution, a multiyear modernization designed to bring the best of the fleet's Pinnacle Class to more ships. Following the ship's transformation, Oosterdam introduces new stateroom and suite categories created to reflect how guests travel today, while expanding access to signature venues.

For the first time, solo travelers will have purpose-built Solo Verandahs offering a private balcony and dedicated workspace. The Solo Verandahs are on decks 8 and 11. They offer prime vantage points comparable to our highest verandah categories and deliver strong value compared to full verandahs in similar locations. Guests seeking premium accommodations can also choose from newly introduced Bridgeview Suites, featuring sweeping ocean views, panoramic windows and expansive living space, as well as Vista Suites, debuting on Oosterdam for the first time. Guests can also book the reimagined Pinnacle Suite, offering 1,550 square feet of refined living space with scenic views and a private balcony. A separate living room, powder room, bedroom, ensuite bath and walk-in closet create a residence at sea.

"We're all excited about what Holland America Evolution represents for our fleet and for our guests," said Michael Stendebach, senior vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. "We can't wait to welcome guests aboard the elevated Oosterdam through these new voyages, where they'll be among the first to experience what this transformation brings. From the first step on board, guests will feel a more refined and thoughtfully designed experience, with new spaces like the Grand Dutch Café providing a sense of comfort and welcome as their vacation begins."

As part of its Evolution enhancements, Oosterdam welcomes Grand Dutch Café, extending one of Holland America Line's most popular venues beyond Pinnacle Class ships. Inspired by European café culture and rooted in the cruise line's Dutch heritage, the venue offers an inviting, all-day gathering place for coffee, pastries and small plates influenced by the relaxed rhythm of cafés across Amsterdam and Northern Europe. Guests sailing aboard Oosterdam can enjoy Grand Dutch Café while exploring the Mediterranean, throughout the Caribbean and along the U.S. West Coast.

First Cruises Spotlight Oosterdam's Post‑Evolution Deployment

Following its debut as the first ship to undergo Holland America Evolution, Oosterdam will sail a thoughtfully planned series of cruises across multiple regions, designed to showcase its enhanced onboard experience. The ship will return to service Dec. 2, 2027, with a seven-day Western Mediterranean itinerary roundtrip from Barcelona, Spain, calling at Valencia and Malaga, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Tangier, Morocco; before embarking on a 13-day transatlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Guests can also book a 20-day Collectors' Voyage to combine the two cruises, allowing more time to enjoy both the splendor of the Mediterranean as well as the ship's new amenities.

Oosterdam will then spend the winter 2027/2028 season in the Caribbean, offering a mix of nine‑ and 12‑day itineraries highlighting the southern Caribbean and the ABC Islands, as well as one 11-day itinerary that allows guests to celebrate the winter holidays on board. These longer sailings give guests time to fully enjoy the ship's newly introduced accommodations while pairing tropical destinations with the elevated onboard experience introduced through Evolution.

In spring 2028, Oosterdam will transit the Panama Canal while repositioning north to the Pacific Coast. The journey includes ports throughout Central America and Mexico, followed by scenic sailings along the U.S. West Coast before concluding in the Pacific Northwest, offering a seamless progression of itineraries designed for unhurried exploration.

Holland America Evolution Sets the Stage for Oosterdam's New Voyages

Holland America Evolution is a comprehensive, multiyear initiative to thoughtfully reimagine six ships across the fleet through bow‑to‑stern revitalizations. Inspired by guest feedback and anchored in the design and amenities found on Pinnacle Class ships, Evolution focuses on expanding onboard choice, introducing new stateroom and suite categories, adding guest‑favorite venues and refreshing key public spaces while preserving the perfectly sized ship experience Holland America Line is known for. Oosterdam is the first ship to complete the transformation, setting the tone for future Evolution enhancements across the fleet.

Voyage Highlights

Additional details about Holland America Evolution and upcoming ship transformations are available at hollandamerica.com/evolution.

For more information about Holland America Line or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1‑877‑SAIL HAL (877‑724‑5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

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About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

SOURCE Holland America Line