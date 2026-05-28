Holland America Expands to Year-Round Europe Cruising

From festive Scandinavian cities to European Christmas markets, Lapland and a more relaxed Mediterranean, new winter voyages bring the season to life

SEATTLE, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is introducing year-round cruising in Europe, expanding its presence in the region with an extended 2027-2028 season sailing through winter. With Nieuw Statendam remaining in Europe year-round, the cruise line is offering more opportunities than ever to experience the region beyond traditional summer travel.

The expanded season includes a dozen cruises aboard Nieuw Statendam across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, significantly increasing Holland America Line's offseason presence in the region. The new itineraries add more than 70 additional port days year-over-year, giving guests more time in port along with extended stays and fewer crowds. The deployment also includes two additional voyages aboard Zuiderdam, further expanding options for guests exploring Europe during the winter season.

"Europe continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for our guests, and as a cruise line with Dutch roots, it's a region we know incredibly well," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line. "Expanding to year-round Europe allows us to showcase a completely different side of the destination--one that is quieter, more immersive and deeply seasonal. From the festive charm of Christmas markets to a cooler and more relaxed Mediterranean region, winter offers a more authentic way to experience Europe."

The expanded season is anchored by a lineup of winter and early spring itineraries that showcase Europe at a different pace, with access to seasonal experiences, regional traditions and a greater mix of destinations across the region. From Christmas market cruises in Northern Europe to an expanded Mediterranean program with more overnights and late-night stays, the deployment offers deeper, more immersive ways to explore throughout the year.

Christmas Market Cruises Bring Europe's Holiday Traditions to Life

Nieuw Statendam's holiday sailings are designed to immerse guests in Europe at one of its most atmospheric times of year, when city squares glow with lights, markets fill with local artisans and the pace of travel invites deeper exploration. With overnights and extended stays built into each itinerary, guests have the time to experience the traditions, cuisine and rhythms that define the season.

A 13-day Baltic and Scandinavian Christmas Markets: Stockholm cruise sails roundtrip from Rotterdam or Dover, calling at Kiel, the gateway to Hamburg's well-known Christmas markets, as well as Tallinn and Copenhagen. Overnight stays in Helsinki and Stockholm give guests time to explore festive city centers after dark, when markets and cultural traditions are in full swing. The Helsinki call also offers access to Lapland in the Arctic Circle, referred to by many as the home of Santa Claus.

A second 15-day holiday sailing spans the Christmas season, featuring overnights in Hamburg and Copenhagen. The itinerary also includes a call to Aarhus and scenic cruising of the Elbe River, along with exploration of southern Norway, with calls to Oslo, Kristiansand, Bergen and Stavanger.

Mediterranean Voyages Offer a More Relaxed Way to Explore

Beyond the holiday season, Nieuw Statendam's winter and early spring sailings shift south to the Mediterranean, where guests can experience the region at a slower pace. With mild temperatures and a rich mix of seasonal experiences, destinations feel local and approachable, offering a fresh perspective on some of Europe's most-visited cities.

The itineraries span the Western and Eastern Mediterranean as well as the Canary Islands, connecting cultural capitals and coastal towns across Spain, France, Italy and Greece. Voyages include ports such as Valencia, Marseille and Livorno, and Naples for access to Pompeii. Farther east, sailings explore destinations including Mykonos, Rhodes and Kusadasi, along with overnight calls in sought-after destinations allowing for more time ashore.

With a mix of seven- to 14-day voyages, guests can choose shorter, region-focused sailings or combine itineraries for a more expansive journey. Longer Collectors' Voyages span up to 24 days and can also be sailed back-to-back, allowing guests to experience a broader mix of the region. Sailings highlight the Mediterranean in a season when the pace is slower, the atmosphere is more intimate and each destination offers a more authentic connection.

Winter/Spring 2027–2028 Itineraries

Nov. 20, 2027: 15-Day Western Mediterranean: Lisbon Overnight, roundtrip Rotterdam onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Lisbon (overnight), Cadiz, Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena (Murcia), Gibraltar and Dover (London).

Dec. 5, 2027: 13-Day Baltic & Scandinavian Christmas Markets: Stockholm, roundtrip Rotterdam (Dover option) onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Kiel (Hamburg), Tallinn, Helsinki (overnight), Stockholm (overnight), Copenhagen and Dover (London), with scenic cruising in the Stockholm Archipelago.

Dec. 18, 2027: 15-Day Baltic & Scandinavian Christmas Market Holiday, roundtrip Rotterdam (Dover option) onboard Nieuw Statendam Includes scenic cruising on the Elbe River and calls at Hamburg (overnight), Aarhus, Copenhagen (overnight), Oslo, Kristiansand, Bergen and Stavanger, with scenic cruising in Hardangerfjord.

Jan. 2, 2028: 14-Day Canary Island Enchantment with Morocco & Spain, Rotterdam to Barcelona (Dover option) onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Casablanca, Agadir, Puerto Rosario (Fuerteventura), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Santa Cruz de La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Cadiz (Seville) and Malaga (Granada).

Jan. 16, 2028: 10-Day Mediterranean Splendor: Spain, France, Italy & Greece, Barcelona to Athens onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Valencia, Marseille (Provence), Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples (Pompeii) and Kotor, with scenic cruising in the Strait of Messina.

Jan. 26, 2028: 10-Day Greek Isles: Istanbul Overnight with Mykonos & Rhodes, roundtrip Athens onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Kusadasi (Ephesus), Kos and Rhodes.

Feb. 3, 2028: 14-Day Cultural Crossing with Morocco & Spain, Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona onboard Zuiderdam Calls at Tangier (Tetouan), Malaga (Granada), Cartagena (Murcia) and Valencia.

Feb. 5, 2028: 7-Day Greek Isles: Cairo Overnight with Crete & Santorini, roundtrip Athens onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Alexandria (Cairo) (overnight), Souda (Crete/Chania) and Thira (Santorini).

Feb. 12, 2028: 7-Day Mediterranean Splendor: Greece, Croatia & Italy, Athens to Rome onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Corfu, Dubrovnik, Kotor and Naples (Pompeii).

Feb. 17, 2028: 9-Day Western Mediterranean: Spain, Morocco & Italy, Barcelona to Rome onboard Zuiderdam Calls at Valencia, Tangier (Tetouan), Cadiz (Seville), Malaga (Granada), Cagliari and Naples (Pompeii).

Feb. 19, 2028: 7-Day Western Mediterranean: Italy, France & Gibraltar, Rome to Barcelona onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Genoa and Marseille (Provence), and Gibraltar.

Feb. 26, 2028: 7-Day Mediterranean Splendor: Spain, Malta & Greece, Barcelona to Athens onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Alicante, La Goulette (Tunis), Valletta and Souda (Crete/Chania).

March 4, 2028: 7-Day Greek Isles: Athens Overnight, roundtrip Athens onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Piraeus (Athens) (overnight), Thira (Santorini), Bodrum, Rhodes and Kusadasi (Ephesus).

March 11, 2028: 10-Day Mediterranean Splendor: Greece, Malta & Spain, Athens to Lisbon onboard Nieuw Statendam Calls at Piraeus (Athens), Mykonos, Valletta, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Cartagena (Murcia), Tangier (Tetouan) and Cadiz (Seville).



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About Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising. Holland America Line is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

SOURCE Holland America Line