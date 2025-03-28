Holland America Line Ready to Launch Epic Alaska Season Featuring Glaciers, National Parks, Wildlife and Destination Dining™

"Alaska Is Ready" as the first ship of the season departs April 26; six ships will explore Alaska on cruises and Cruisetours through September 2025

SEATTLE, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line, a leader in Alaska cruising, is kicking off its season Saturday, April 26. Six Holland America Line ships will head to the splendors of Alaska in 2025, sailing roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and between Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska.

Holland America Line continues to grow its love for Alaska this season with enhancements to the shipboard and overland experiences. Holland America Line guests will have access to many of Alaska's bucket-list experiences, including visiting majestic Glacier Bay, hiking in Mendenhall Glacier National Recreation Area, chance encounters with the "Big Five" wildlife and crossing into the Arctic circle.

"Alaska offers many memorable experiences, from getting close to glaciers and seeing animals in the wild to learning about the unique culture," said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president, Alaska Operations. "We are ready to explore this majestic region, and Alaska is ready for us. We've received a lot of questions about staffing in the parks, but we can confirm that from Glacier Bay to Mendenhall Glacier to Denali National Park and Preserve, our guests can expect to fully experience the wonders of Alaska."

Through September 2025, guests can embark on Holland America Line's Alaska cruises and Cruisetours aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. Throughout the season, ships will call at Seattle twice a week and at Vancouver three times a week. Guest and crew spending at local businesses along with ship fueling and provisioning is expected to collectively add around 150 million USD into the economies of the two homeports.

With Holland America Line's focus on encouraging guests to Savour the Journey — indulging in leisurely travel and deeply connecting to the places visited along the cruise — every Alaska voyage fosters the brand's values through Destination Dining™ featuring local flavors, meaningful onboard experiences and immersive shore excursions.

'Glacier Day' Puts a Spotlight on Alaska's Majestic Glaciers

Holland America Line offers more glacier experiences than any other cruise line. "Glacier Day" occurs once per cruise on every cruise, putting a spotlight on the majestic glaciers of the region. Glacier sighting times, scenic commentary, presentations, informational viewing stations, photo opportunities, Dutch Pea Soup on deck, Glacial Ice cocktails, talks by Glacier Bay National Park Rangers and Huna cultural interpreters, and an open bow for viewing highlight "Glacier Day."

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. Shore excursions also offer the opportunity to visit additional glaciers, including Mendenhall and Portage glaciers.

Serving Fresh Fish in Alaska

Holland America Line continues to build on its groundbreaking Global Fresh Fish Program that brings locally sourced fresh fish from port to plate in less than 48 hours. In addition to the seafood and other local delicacies served on the menus, ships in Alaska will serve three premium dishes created by the brand's Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto: Fresh Black Cod Yuzu, Lobster 2-Ways and Fresh Halibut XO.

Guests can learn cooking techniques and Alaska culinary history during live Cooking Shows. Co-hosted by the cruise and travel director and executive chef, the cooking shows occur twice per seven-day sailing and more often on longer itineraries. Many of the featured dishes include fresh fish from the Global Fresh Fish Program and will be available in the Dining Room the night of the shows.

Another culinary highlight is the Alaska Brunch served in the Dining Room once per cruise. The brunch menu was created with the influence of fresh, local Alaskan and Pacific Northwest ingredients. Selections range from sweet to savory and include Alaskan Blueberry Pancakes, Salmon & Potato Chowder, Wild Forest Mushroom and Tarragon Crepes, Kodiak Steak and Egg Skillet, Crab and Hot Smoked Salmon Cakes, Biscuits with Gravy and Alaskan Reindeer Sausage, and Home Smoked Gulf of Alaska Cod Benny.

Beverage Menus Feature Alaska Favorites

Acclaimed bartender Sam Ross has created a menu of exclusive cocktails for the 2025 season featured in the bars across the fleet in Alaska, including the new Sitka Spritz and Inside Hand. Additionally, local beers are on offer, with a custom Killer Whale Pale Ale by Pike Brewing, along with the Kilt Lifter Ale. From Alaska Brewing, Holland America Line is offering Alaska Amber, Icy Bay IPA and Juneau Juice Hazy IPA.

More Wildlife Viewing than Any Other Cruise Line

Alaska is synonymous with stunning wilderness, and Holland America Line offers more ways to see wildlife in its natural habitat. Alaska ships carry a wildlife expert on board to help guests witness the majestic animals found in the region, and a Wildlife Spotting Guide points out the native animals found along the cruise route and includes a map with the best places to see each species. Ashore, Holland America Line offers nearly 180 shore excursions to see species of all kinds.

In addition to these wildlife viewing opportunities, the mission of the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC) stays top of mind for Holland America Line, with a portion of proceeds from Alaska Brunch cocktails and Eland the Moose plush toys being donated to AWCC. This initiative is part of an ongoing commitment to support AWCC's mission of preserving Alaska's wildlife through conservation, education and quality animal care. Guests on northbound voyages can visit the conservation center between Whittier and Anchorage, experiencing the peaceful setting surrounded by alpine glaciers and Alaska's beautiful wildlife.

Alaska Cruisetours Visit Denali National Park and Yukon

Holland America Line's Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include a one-, two- or three-day visit to Denali National Park. Select Cruisetours also include a journey into the wilds of Canada's Yukon. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that offers overland tours to the Yukon combined with an Alaska cruise and Denali experience.

The cruise line recently announced a $70 million multi-year investment that will expand guest capacity at Holland America Denali Lodge while elevating the guest experience. Complete in time for this season will be enhancements to the riverside interpretive trail with scenic viewpoints, improved on-site wayfinding, refined menu options and improvements at the Cottonwood and Canyon Lodge guest room buildings.

Highlights for 2025 Alaska Cruises:

The 28-day "Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice" cruise aboard Westerdam departs June 8 in time for Summer Solstice, sailing to the Bering Sea and Arctic Circle.

in time for Summer Solstice, sailing to the Bering Sea and Arctic Circle. The 14-day "Great Alaska Explorer" itinerary offers an in-depth adventure with eight Alaska ports. Departures are roundtrip from Vancouver .

ports. Departures are roundtrip from . Seven-day "Northbound Glacier Discovery" and "Southbound Glacier Discovery" itineraries cruise between Whittier ( Anchorage ) and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam.

( ) and aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam. Seven-day "Alaska Inside Passage" cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam.

on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam. Seven-day "Alaska Explorer" cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Westerdam.

Highlights for 2025 Denali and Yukon Cruisetours:

Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam will offer Denali Cruisetours ranging from nine to 14 days between Vancouver and Anchorage or Fairbanks, Alaska .

and or . All Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay. The land portion includes up to three nights at Holland America Denali Lodge at the entrance to Denali National Park .

. Yukon & Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali; and a journey into the Yukon .

& Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali; and a journey into the . At Holland America Denali Lodge, a new menu will debut at Canyon Ridge Grill (formerly Canyon Steakhouse), while Karsten's will offer shipboard favorites like Dive-In burgers, hot dogs and fresh, hand-tossed 16" pizza delivery.

On Deck for a Cause Continues to Support Alaska's Parks

Holland America Line will continue to donate proceeds from its "On Deck for a Cause" charitable event aboard ships in the region to Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit education partner of Alaska's parks, forests, refuges and conservation lands. Called "On Deck for a Cause: Alaska's Parks," guests on all Alaska cruises will be invited to donate $25 to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk aboard every sailing. Funds raised will go to support education, science and research in Alaska's parks.

The company has collected numerous awards and accolades for its Alaska programming, including being named a top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and many more. For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor or call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425).

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tag line, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

