Holland America Line Helps Canadians Beat the Currency Exchange Rate with 'Canada Super Sale' Savings Up to 20% Off Select Cruises

More than 140 cruises are eligible for the exchange-rate dispensation, including Alaska, Hawaii, Canada/New England and more

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Canadian travelers are ready to get back to cruising, and to help beat the currency exchange rate Holland America Line is offering a "Canada Super Sale" with savings up to 20% on select cruises and running through 2022.

Canada Super Sale is offered on select 2022 Alaska, Canada and New England, Pacific Coast, Hawaii and Panama Canal cruises that sail to or from a Canadian homeport. Cruises to Mexico roundtrip from San Diego, California, also are included in the special.

"With travel opening up Canadians are looking to cruise, but the current exchange rate can make that challenging," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "With our Canada Super Sale, a Holland America Line cruise is more accessible to our Canadian guests, and we're featuring a variety of destinations that include one of our Canadian homeports so air travel also is cost-efficient. We look forward to welcoming more of our neighbors to the north on board."

Canadian travelers looking to get away on a Holland America Line cruise vacation can take advantage of the Canada Super Sale on a variety of itineraries that include embarkation or disembarkation at Vancouver, Montreal or Quebec City, Canada.

Sail the Splendors of Alaska

From May through September 2022, guests can cruise on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam or Zuiderdam to the pristine waters of Alaska. Explore Glacier Bay and the captivating towns of the Inside Passage and beyond with Holland America Line during the cruise line's 75th Anniversary in the Great Land. Itineraries are seven or 14 days and sail roundtrip from Vancouver or between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska. Those wishing to extend the journey can take an Alaska Cruisetour ranging from nine to 18 days, combining a cruise with an overland to Denali and the Yukon.

Explore the Charm of Canada and New England

Nieuw Statendam and Zaandam head to the beautiful seaside towns along North America's New England and Canadian coasts from May through October 2022. Cruises range from six to 14 days and sail between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Montreal or Quebec City; and between Montreal or Quebec City and Boston, Massachusetts.

California Coast and Pacific Coastal

The West Coast of the United States is full of diverse landscapes and beautiful scenery. Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zuiderdam offer cruises in September and October 2022 ranging from one to six days. Guests can sail between Seattle, Washington, or San Diego and Vancouver.

Sunshine Beckons on a Tropical Getaway

Hawaii, the South Pacific and Mexico are some of the most culturally rich regions in the world, and Canadians can explore each with the Canada Super Sale. Koningsdam features a 16-day Circle Hawaii cruise departing October 8 roundtrip from Vancouver.

Canadian travelers looking to weave among the island jewels of the South Pacific can embark Zuiderdam Sept. 28 for an epic 50-day Tales of the South Pacific voyage. Departing Vancouver and ending at San Diego, the journey features 21 port of call and overnights at Honolulu, Hawaii; Bora Bora and Papeete, French Polynesia.

Between Atlantic and Pacific Oceans on a Panama Canal Transit

One of the world's modern wonders, the Panama Canal is a not-to-be-missed experience. Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam each offer departures in October that are 20 or 23 days, respectively. Both Panama Canal transits cruise from Vancouver to Fort Lauderdale.

For a full list of eligible cruises and more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

