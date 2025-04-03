Holland America Line Celebrates 152 Years of Cruising with Exclusive 'Anniversary Sale' Offering Up to 30% Off

Travelers can take advantage of savings, onboard credits, reduced deposits and free third and fourth guests on select cruises when booked by April 30, 2025

SEATTLE, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- To mark Holland America Line's 152 years of offering memorable cruise vacations, the brand celebrates its Dutch heritage and beloved guests with an "Anniversary Sale" that runs from April 3 - 30, 2025. The promotion features up to 30% off cruise fares, onboard credits up to $300 per stateroom, 50% reduced deposits and free third and fourth guests when traveling in the same stateroom — making it the perfect time to book a cruise and connect to the world and each other.

The Anniversary Sale includes sailings from April 2025 through April 2026, with cruises ranging from four to 56 days. All of Holland America Line's global destinations are part of the offer: Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, Caribbean, Canada/New England, northern Europe, Mediterranean, Australia/New Zealand, South America/Antarctica, the Pacific Coast, Hawaii, Tahiti, Panama Canal, Mexico and Asia. Collectors' Voyages, which combine two back-to-back, non-repeating itineraries, are also included in the sale. Book today and discover why experiences with Holland America Line are too good to hurry through.

"Holland America Line's 152-year history is worth celebrating in a big way, and our Anniversary Sale does that by rewarding loyal guests and new guests who want to experience our award-winning personalized service," said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. "Cruising is an exceptional value compared to land-only travel, and offers like our Anniversary Sale make the art of leisurely travel even more attainable — whether it's a weeklong Alaska vacation or a dream exploration around the South Pacific."

Anniversary Sale Combines with 'Have It All' Premium Fare

The Anniversary Sale is combinable with Holland America Line's popular "Have it All" premium fare. When booking with Have It All, in addition to the Anniversary Sale fare discounts, onboard credit, free third and fourth guests, and reduced deposits, guests also receive four high-value amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Onboard Credit Good for Dining, Shore Excursions and More

Guests who book an Anniversary Sale cruise receive up to a $300 per stateroom onboard credit (depending on stateroom category and length of cruise). The credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, beverages, photography and more.

Free Third or Fourth Guests on Select Cruises

Whether it's heading to Alaska on a multigenerational family cruise or getting up close to the fjords of Norway with friends, third and fourth guests cruise for free on select departures when traveling in the same stateroom. This makes a family getaway or friends' vacation even more affordable.

Hundreds of cruises and Alaska Cruisetours on all 11 ships are included in the Anniversary Sale. Example departures and per person, per day starting fares:

Taxes and fees are included in the fare. The Anniversary Sale is not valid on cruises three days or less or Grand Voyages. Visit hollandamerica.com for full terms and conditions.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

