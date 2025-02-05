Holland America Line and The HISTORY Channel™ Introduce Multi-Year Partnership Featuring Exclusive Historically Focused Itineraries and Immersive Shore Excursions

Over the next three years, the partnership will help bring history to life for guests around the world, onboard and onshore

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line and A+E's The HISTORY Channel™ have teamed up for a first-of-its-kind collaboration that will better allow guests to not just be told about a destination's history, but to experience it. The exclusive partnership is set to further elevate Holland America Line cruises with custom itineraries and shore excursions operated by Holland America and curated in partnership with The HISTORY Channel, which will transport guests to ancient ruins and legendary landmarks, all while revealing the stories of the civilizations that shaped them.

"With us, history isn't just told, it is experienced," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. "As two iconic brands rooted in storytelling, we are uniquely positioned to bring history to life through custom itineraries and shore excursions. This partnership further differentiates our brand and allows us to deliver to our guests experiences that are too good to hurry through."

Cruise Itineraries Abound with History

Several cruises will be curated in partnership with The HISTORY Channel. These worldwide itineraries are rich in destinations that have played a part in historical moments or have a deep-rooted history. From the 14-Day Arctic Journey & Northern Lights to the 7-Day Mediterranean Marvels of Pompeii to the 7-Day Norwegian Fjords with Hardangerfjord, Holland America has expertly curated itineraries that bring history to life.

Additional themed departures will include the eastern Mediterranean with a focus on ancient empires; northern Europe and its Viking heritage; Arctic encounters and the region's history of polar exploration; and more. These cruises will be announced at a later date and marked with the distinction on Holland America Line's website.

Shore Excursions Created in Partnership with The HISTORY Channel

Holland America Line offers thousands of shore excursions around the world, many of which focus on the history and culture of the destination. Guests are able to not only learn about history, but to experience it through these thoughtfully designed tours. Through the partnership with The HISTORY Channel, guests can enjoy dozens of shore excursions such as Gold Panning & Underground Mine Exploration; Giza Pyramids, Sphinx & the Pyramid of Sakkara; or Stavanger Old & New. Guests on these tours will take a deep dive into the location's historical significance, visiting important sites that played a role in the background of the locale.

"We are thrilled to join with Holland America Line on this groundbreaking, long-term partnership, to have the opportunity to bring the power of The HISTORY Channel brand as a whole new dimension to the cruising experience," said David DeSocio, executive vice president, ad sales partnerships, A+E/The HISTORY Channel. "Through our unique storytelling and new curated itineraries, The HISTORY Channel is excited to help enable Holland America Line customers to further explore and understand the past, present and future significance of these beautiful and historic destinations.

Holland America Line guests rate learning about destinations and visiting historic sites among the most desired travel experiences. Exclusive cruises and designated shore excursions will enable Holland America Line to meet its guests' aspirations while further expanding its focus on authentic storytelling through the partnership with The HISTORY Channel.

Itineraries and shore excursions created in partnership with The HISTORY Channel are available for booking today through the Start Your Journey sale. Additional itineraries and shore excursions for 2025, 2026 and 2027 will continue to be released. More details about The HISTORY Channel partnership will be released in the coming months.

