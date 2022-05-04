HMCS TORONTO ARRIVES AT DAVIE SHIPBUILDING FOR MAJOR DOCKING WORK PERIOD

Considered the RCN's backbone, the entire fleet of 12 Halifax -class frigates is undergoing major DWP designed to keep the vessels operational until at least 2040. While the HMCS TORONTO received several upgrades in 2015 under the Frigate Equipment Life Extension (FELEX) program, the current DWP will include major maintenance activities as well as a number of engineering changes.

The HMCS TORONTO DWP is part of an initial $500 million contract awarded to Davie to perform maintenance work on three frigates. HMCS TORONTO follows HMCS ST. JOHN'S, which has successfully undergone a major DWP at Davie and is due to return to service for the RCN this summer.

HMCS TORONTO highlights

Third of her class, HMCS TORONTO was commissioned on July 29, 1993. A year later, she was on duty in the Adriatic, helping enforce United Nations (UN) sanctions against the former Yugoslavia. In 1995, she visited European ports for the 50th anniversary of Victory-in-Europe Day. In 1998, she joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Standing Naval Force Atlantic and was detached to the Persian Gulf to carry out sanctions against Iraq. She again sailed for the eastern Mediterranean in late 2001, and was re-deployed to Arabian Sea as part of Operation APOLLO, Canada's contribution to the war on terrorism. In 2003, following the passage of Hurricane Juan, she assisted local Nova Scotia communities in the clean up. In 2004, she participated in Operation ACTIVE ENDEAVOUR, conducting naval operations in the Mediterranean in the campaign against terrorism. She was the first Canadian warship to participate in Operation ALTAIR and while in the theatre of operations played an active role in Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO), conducting 1,300 hails and 123 boardings while patrolling the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. In 2005, she sailed to the Gulf of Mexico with relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Katrina. In 2007, she participated in Operation SEXTANT, Canada's contribution to the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 fleet, which conducted operations in the Mediterranean and circumnavigated Africa. HMCS TORONTO continues to conduct operations in support of Canada's domestic and international policies.1

Motto: "Excellence with Vigour"

About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

