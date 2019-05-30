HLS Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX:HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that it will present at the following conferences:

, – HLS Chief Executive Officer will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at at the Grand Hyatt Hotel New York City , June 18 – HLS President & Chief Operating Officer Gilbert Godin will present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference at 3:35 p.m. EDT at the Lotte New York Palace. Mr. Godin's presentation will be webcast at: http://wsw.com/webcast/rj115/hls.v/

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages.

For further information: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, dave.mason@loderockadvisors.com; Gilbert Godin, President and Chief Operating Officer, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (484) 232-3400 ext101, g.godin@hlstherapeutics.com

