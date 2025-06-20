HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results
Jun 20, 2025, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 20, 2025.
A total of 16,073,335 Common Shares, or 50.81% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes Cast
FOR
|
% of Vote Cast
FOR
|
Votes
WITHHELD
|
% of Votes
WITHHELD
|
John Welborn
|
14,875,706
|
99.88
|
17,983
|
0.12
|
Craig Millian
|
14,875,670
|
99.88
|
18,019
|
0.12
|
John Hanna
|
14,875,706
|
99.88
|
17,983
|
0.12
|
Rodney Hill
|
14,867,448
|
99.82
|
26,241
|
0.18
|
Norma Beauchamp
|
12,166,114
|
81.69
|
2,727,575
|
18.3
|
Kyle Dempsey
|
13,939,086
|
93.59
|
954,603
|
6.41
|
Christian Roy
|
14,866,122
|
99.81
|
27,567
|
0.19
|
Christine Elliott
|
13,946,066
|
93.64
|
947,623
|
6.36
HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 16,073,134 votes (100%) cast "for" and 201 votes (0%) withheld.
ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.
Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com
