HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

News provided by

HLS Therapeutics Inc.

Jun 20, 2025, 16:30 ET

TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 20, 2025. 

A total of 16,073,335 Common Shares, or 50.81% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

 

Name of Nominee

Votes Cast

FOR

% of Vote Cast

 FOR

Votes

WITHHELD

% of Votes

WITHHELD

John Welborn

14,875,706

99.88

17,983

0.12

Craig Millian

14,875,670

99.88

18,019

0.12

John Hanna

14,875,706

99.88

17,983

0.12

Rodney Hill

14,867,448

99.82

26,241

0.18

Norma Beauchamp

12,166,114

81.69

2,727,575

18.3

Kyle Dempsey

13,939,086

93.59

954,603

6.41

Christian Roy

14,866,122

99.81

27,567

0.19

Christine Elliott

13,946,066

93.64

947,623

6.36

HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 16,073,134 votes (100%) cast "for" and 201 votes (0%) withheld.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

HLS CONTACT INFORMATION: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]

Organization Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc.