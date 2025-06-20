HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 20, 2025.

A total of 16,073,335 Common Shares, or 50.81% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast FOR % of Vote Cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes WITHHELD John Welborn 14,875,706 99.88 17,983 0.12 Craig Millian 14,875,670 99.88 18,019 0.12 John Hanna 14,875,706 99.88 17,983 0.12 Rodney Hill 14,867,448 99.82 26,241 0.18 Norma Beauchamp 12,166,114 81.69 2,727,575 18.3 Kyle Dempsey 13,939,086 93.59 954,603 6.41 Christian Roy 14,866,122 99.81 27,567 0.19 Christine Elliott 13,946,066 93.64 947,623 6.36

HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 16,073,134 votes (100%) cast "for" and 201 votes (0%) withheld.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

HLS CONTACT INFORMATION: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]