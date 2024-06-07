HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS) announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 7, 2024.

A total of 21,098,254 Common Shares, or 66.32% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast FOR % of Vote Cast

FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD John Welborn 18,209,962 88.85 2,284,420 11.15 Craig Millian 19,959,739 97.39 534,643 2.61 John Hanna 19,135,935 93.37 1,358,447 6.63 Rodney Hill 19,959,554 97.39 534,828 2.61 Laura Brege 19,118,129 93.28 1,376,253 6.72 Norma Beauchamp 16,442,226 80.23 4,052,156 19.77 Kyle Dempsey 19,032,703 92.87 1,461,679 7.13 Christian Roy 19,135,933 93.37 1,358,449 6.63

HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 21,098,117 votes (100%) cast "for" and 137 votes (0%) withheld.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

