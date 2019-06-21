HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS) announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 23,983,572 Common Shares, or 86.86% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted by proxy at the meeting. Each director nominee was elected by a show of hands. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, voting by individual director was as follows:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William Wells 23,717,151 100.00 558 0.00 Greg Gubitz 23,717,187 100.00 522 0.00 J. Spencer Lanthier 23,686,373 99.87 31,336 0.13 Yvon Bastien 23,689,313 99.88 28,396 0.12 Rodney Hill 23,686,610 99.87 31,099 0.13 Don DeGolyer 23,689,546 99.88 28,163 0.12 Laura Brege 23,673,939 99.82 43,770 0.18

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as HLS's auditors.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

