HLS Therapeutics Appoints Christine Elliott to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces that Christine Elliott has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Ms. Elliott served as Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health from 2018 to 2022, where she gained significant knowledge of, and experience with, the operation of Ontario's health system. From 2015 to 2018, she was appointed as Ontario's first Patient Ombudsman, advocating for patient rights and healthcare transparency. Prior to that, she was a member of the Ontario legislature from 2006-2015. In addition to her public service, Ms. Elliott currently serves as Counsel in the health group at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP in Toronto.

"I am pleased to welcome Christine to our Board," said John Welborn, Chair of the Board at HLS. "Her experience as Ontario's Minister of Health gives her a unique perspective on the Canadian healthcare landscape, from policy development to frontline patient care. Her understanding of regulatory and reimbursement frameworks will help HLS as we seek to expand access to existing therapies and bring new medicines to market, ultimately benefiting both patients and healthcare providers across Canada."

"I am honored to join the HLS Board," said Christine Elliott. "Throughout my career in healthcare policy and public service, I've seen firsthand the importance of innovative therapies in improving patient outcomes. HLS's commitment to providing solutions that address unmet medical needs aligns with my passion for enhancing healthcare delivery, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the Company navigate within the Canadian healthcare system."

Ms. Elliott holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Western University. Her dedication to community service is evident through her co-founding of the Abilities Centre in Whitby, Ontario. She has also served on the boards of several organizations, including Durham Mental Health Services, Grandview Children's Centre, and the Lakeridge Health Whitby Foundation.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

