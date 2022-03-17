HLS Therapeutics Announces Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Q4 2021 revenue of $15.7 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million and cash from operations of $4.0 million

2021 revenue of $60.0 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million and cash from operations of $16.4 million

Vascepa ® prescriptions grew 19% sequentially in Q4 2021 - amid continued COVID-19 disruptions

1,710 physicians have prescribed Vascepa, up 25% sequentially and up from 550 at the end of 2020. 6,100 patients have used Vascepa, up 21% sequentially and up from 2,000 at the end of 2020

HLS is in the final stages of the process for public plan reimbursement of Vascepa. Final outcome is expected within weeks.

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system ("CNS") and cardiovascular markets, announces its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in thousands of United States ("U.S.") dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q4 & FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2021 revenue was $15.7 million compared to $16.5 million in Q4 2020. Fiscal 2021 revenue was $60.0 million compared to $56.1 million in 2020.

compared to in Q4 2020. Fiscal 2021 revenue was compared to in 2020. Q4 2021 product sales were $13.2 million compared to $11.9 million in Q4 2020. Fiscal 2021 product sales were $50.6 million compared to $45.7 million in 2020.

compared to in Q4 2020. Fiscal 2021 product sales were compared to in 2020. Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million compared to $8.7 million in Q4 2020. Excluding the Q4 2020 Absorica royalties terminated December 31, 2020 , and the $0.5 million one-time realized gain on the acquired royalty receivable, Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million . Fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million compared to $24.1 million in 2020.

compared to in Q4 2020. Excluding the Q4 2020 Absorica royalties terminated , and the one-time realized gain on the acquired royalty receivable, Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was . Fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was compared to in 2020. Q4 2021 net loss was ($4.2) million , or ($0.13) per common share, compared to net loss of ($7.3) million , or ($0.23) per common share, in Q4 2020. Fiscal 2021 net loss was ($13.1) million , or ($0.41) per common share, compared to net loss of ($15.3) million , or ($0.48) per common share, in 2020.

, or per common share, compared to net loss of , or per common share, in Q4 2020. Fiscal 2021 net loss was , or per common share, compared to net loss of , or per common share, in 2020. Q4 2021 cash generated from operations was $4.0 million compared to $5.8 million in Q4 2020. Fiscal 2021 cash generated from operations was $16.4 million compared to $9.3 million in 2020.

compared to in Q4 2020. Fiscal 2021 cash generated from operations was compared to in 2020. Cash and cash equivalents were $21.2 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $20.6 million at December 31, 2020 .

Q4 & FISCAL 2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Pfizer initiated its promotional activity for Vascepa in late September.

Vascepa received private payer health plan coverage in Canada for more than 90% of in-label patients.

for more than 90% of in-label patients. The Canadian Cardiovascular Society, the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation and Thrombosis Canada issued guidelines that strongly recommend the use of icosapent ethyl (Vascepa).

Exceeded Canadian market growth rate with Clozaril patients up 2.5% year-over-year, gaining market share in the process.

Launched MyCare Therapeutic Drug Monitoring ("TDM") which measures patient drug levels for six of the most common antipsychotics used to treat schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.

"In fiscal 2021, we made important progress on the roll-out of Vascepa, generated steady and reliable performance from our core products, and advanced other products through the pipeline and towards commercial launch," said Gilbert Godin, CEO of HLS. "This was achieved despite the ongoing constraints put in place throughout the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that among other things, restricted in-person interactions with physicians and limited the number of interactions overall."

"Among our significant accomplishments with Vascepa during the year, we achieved reimbursement coverage with private payers representing more than 90% of privately covered eligible lives in Canada, Vascepa was added to the recommended treatment guidelines for three of Canada's most respected organizations in the field of Cardiovascular health and we announced a promotional agreement with Pfizer. The net effect of these efforts was the continued upward trajectory of Vascepa prescription volumes as well as generating significant increases to the number of physicians prescribing the product and the number of patients taking it."

"While the Delta and Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus meant that restrictions were in place during much of the year and into the first two months of 2022, we are encouraged by recent steps that suggest markets could be opening more broadly in Canada. As of mid-March, the majority of the provinces, including the largest ones, have removed many restrictions with some provinces having done away with most, if not all, of them. While we aren't about to claim the end of the pandemic is upon us, short of another wave, we are very encouraged by these recent developments and what they could mean for greater physician access in 2022."

"For 2022, our priorities are to finalize public market access for Vascepa in Canada, leverage the HLS and Pfizer cardiovascular commercial teams to increase awareness and adoption of Vascepa, continue the roll-out of CSAN Pronto and MyCare, launch PERSERIS and seek out other growth opportunities via our ongoing business development activities."

"Regarding public market access for Vascepa, we are pleased to report that we are in the final stages of the process for the reimbursement of Vascepa. We can't comment on the outcome today but look forward to providing a more detailed communication and next steps when the outcome becomes public, likely within weeks."

DIVIDEND

On March 16, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.05 per outstanding common share to be paid on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

These dividends paid on the Company's common shares are designated to be "eligible dividends" for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Q4 & FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL REVIEW

The Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three-and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR.

Revenue

The following table provides revenue segmentation by revenue type for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021:



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Product sales







Canada 9,245 7,656 34,609 29,393 United States 4,003 4,198 16,013 16,265

13,248 11,854 50,622 45,658 Royalty revenue 2,442 4,631 9,387 10,451

15,690 16,485 60,009 56,109

Product Sales

Product sales (Vascepa and Clozaril) in Q4 2021 were $13.2 million, up 12%, and were $50.6 million in fiscal 2021, up 11%. Product sales in Canada grew 21% in Q4 2021 and 18% in fiscal 2021. The increases primarily reflect growth in sales of Vascepa, stable revenues with Clozaril and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar from its lows at the outset of the pandemic last year.

Royalty revenues

On September 30, 2020, the Company acquired a diversified portfolio of royalty interests on global sales of four different products. HLS recorded royalty revenues of $2.4 million in Q4 2021 and $9.4 million in fiscal 2021 from this royalty portfolio.

Royalty revenues were $4.6 million in Q4 2020 and were $10.5 million in fiscal 2020 and were based on sales of Absorica in the U.S. market as well as $2.3 million in Q4 2020 from the diversified portfolio acquired on September 30, 2020. Regarding Absorica, as intended from the outset of that agreement, HLS terminated its ownership of the marketing rights for the product effective December 31, 2020.

In addition, the Company had a one-time $0.5 million realized gain in Q4 2020 due to actual royalties received that were in excess of the estimated acquired receivable when the diversified portfolio of royalties was acquired in Q3 2020.

Operating Expenses



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Cost of product sales 1,122 1,311 3,972 3,625 Selling and marketing 4,407 3,260 14,660 12,900 Medical, regulatory and patient support 1,508 1,284 5,679 5,467 General and administrative 2,471 2,403 9,364 10,487

9,508 8,258 33,675 32,479

Operating expenses in Q4 2021 were $9.5 million, up 15% from Q4 2020, and were $33.7 million for fiscal 2021, up 4% from last year. Cost of product sales increased in 2021 due to the expansion of Vascepa, which was partially offset by a return to more historical levels of cost of product sales for Clozaril. Selling and marketing expense increased by $1.8 million in 2021, reflecting the additional support costs related to Vascepa in Canada, including the Vascepa primary care salesforce expansion at the end of the Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (1)



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net loss for the period (4,188) (7,278) (13,117) (15,331) Stock-based compensation 529 2,420 2,354 2,531 Amortization and depreciation 8,045 9,513 30,264 33,186 Acquisition and transaction costs 77 152 169 709 Finance and related costs, net 1,048 3,372 5,355 4,012 Income tax expense (recovery) 671 557 1,309 (968) Adjusted EBITDA 6,182 8,736 26,334 24,139

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 was $6.2 million and for fiscal 2021 was $26.3 million. The increase for fiscal 2021 was due primarily to higher product sales in Canada along with one-time retirement costs expensed in Q3 2020, which were partially offset by this year's increase in cost of product sales and selling and marketing expense due to the growing sales of Vascepa.

"We are pleased that even in a year of investment for the launch of a major product like Vascepa that we were able to maintain good cost management throughout the organization and to grow our Adjusted EBITDA for the year," said Tim Hendrickson, CFO of HLS.

(1) See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release.

Net Loss

Net loss for Q4 2021 was ($4.2) million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of ($7.3) million, or ($0.23) per share, in Q4 2020. Net loss for fiscal 2021 was ($13.1) million, or ($0.41) per share, compared to a net loss of ($15.3) million, or ($0.48) per share, in 2020. Net loss decreased for the quarter and fiscal year periods due primarily to the growth in Vascepa sales, offset in part by increased cost of product sales and sales and marketing expenses related to the product's ongoing rollout.

Cash from Operations and Financial Position

Cash generated from operations was $4.0 million in Q4 2021, compared to $5.8 million in Q4 2020. For fiscal 2021, cash from operations was $16.4 million compared to $9.3 million in 2020. As at December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $21.2 million compared to $20.6 million at December 31, 2020.

HLS has a strong financial position with $21.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, a $35.0 million revolving facility that was undrawn at December 31, 2021, and the Company may also request to be provided with incremental loans, up to a maximum amount of $70.0 million, to support acquisitions and other growth opportunities. In addition, in fiscal 2020, the Company filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, to raise up to C$250.0 million over a period of 25 months should an appropriate strategic opportunity emerge.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION [in thousands of U.S. dollars]









As at As at



December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents

21,179 20,612 Accounts receivable

11,511 12,497 Inventories

8,925 10,630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,136 2,172 Total current assets

43,751 45,911 Property, plant and equipment

1,569 1,384 Intangible assets

229,181 253,404 Deferred tax asset

690 1,173 Other non-current assets

714 2,034 Total assets

275,905 303,906







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10,596 14,223 Provisions

3,472 4,516 Debt and other liabilities

13,507 16,358 Income taxes payable

97 545 Total current liabilities

27,672 35,642 Debt and other liabilities

86,844 99,015 Deferred tax liability

653 — Total liabilities

115,169 134,657







Shareholders' equity





Share capital

265,917 257,411 Contributed surplus

11,717 11,393 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,959 2,020 Deficit

(119,857) (101,575) Total shareholders' equity

160,736 169,249 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 275,905 303,906

HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS [in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts]

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenues 15,690 16,485 60,009 56,109









Expenses







Cost of product sales 1,122 1,311 3,972 3,625 Selling and marketing 4,407 3,260 14,660 12,900 Medical, regulatory and patient support 1,508 1,284 5,679 5,467 General and administrative 2,471 2,403 9,364 10,487 Stock-based compensation 529 2,420 2,354 2,531 Amortization and depreciation 8,045 9,513 30,264 33,186 Operating loss (2,392) (3,706) (6,284) (12,087) Realized gain on acquired royalty receivable — (509) — (509) Acquisition and transaction costs 77 152 169 709 Finance and related costs, net 1,048 3,372 5,355 4,012 Loss before income taxes (3,517) (6,721) (11,808) (16,299) Income tax expense (recovery) 671 557 1,309 (968) Net loss for the period (4,188) (7,278) (13,117) (15,331)









Net loss per share:







Basic and diluted $(0.13) $(0.23) $(0.41) $(0.48)





HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) [in thousands of U.S. dollars]

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net loss for the period (4,188) (7,278) (13,117) (15,331)









Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss







Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 798 7,385 939 2,557 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (3,390) 107 (12,178) (12,774)

HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY [in thousands of U.S. dollars]













Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Deficit Total













Balance, December 31, 2019

248,687 11,517 (537) (81,468) 178,199 Warrants exercised

8,663 (1,652) — — 7,011 Stock options exercised

61 (16) — — 45 Stock option expense

— 1,544 — — 1,544 Net loss for the year

— — — (15,331) (15,331) Dividends declared

— — — (4,776) (4,776) Unrealized foreign currency

translation adjustment

— — 2,557 — 2,557 Balance, December 31, 2020

257,411 11,393 2,020 (101,575) 169,249 Warrants exercised

3,203 (192) — — 3,011 Stock options exercised

5,332 (1,410) — — 3,922 Shares repurchased

(29) — — (18) (47) Stock option expense

— 1,926 — — 1,926 Net loss for the year

— — — (13,117) (13,117) Dividends declared

— — — (5,147) (5,147) Unrealized foreign currency

translation adjustment

— — 939 — 939 Balance, December 31, 2021

265,917 11,717 2,959 (119,857) 160,736













HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS [in thousands of U.S. dollars]





Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss for the period (4,188) (7,278) (13,117) (15,331) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities







Stock-based compensation 529 2,420 2,354 2,531 Amortization and depreciation 8,045 9,513 30,264 33,186 Accreted interest 206 261 783 1,173 Fair value adjustment on financial assets and liabilities (797) 1,642 (1,970) (2,243) Unrealized foreign exchange — — — 176 Deferred income taxes 617 (131) 1,136 (2,483) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (434) (581) (3,021) (7,665) Cash provided by operating activities 3,978 5,846 16,429 9,344









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (22) (4) (47) (36) Royalty acquisition — (855) — (31,692) Rights acquisitions — (1,825) (3,820) (12,050) Other additions to intangible assets (400) (138) (643) (899) Cash used in investing activities (422) (2,822) (4,510) (44,677)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Stock options exercised 260 — 3,922 45 Warrants exercised — — 986 1,590 Shares repurchased — — (47) — Dividends paid (1,269) (1,238) (5,122) (4,749) Drawdown of senior secured term loan (3,000) — — 20,000 Repayment of senior secured term loan — (2,250) (10,500) (6,132) Debt costs — — — (658) Lease payments (161) (158) (637) (532) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,170) (3,646) (11,398) 9,564









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (614) (622) 521 (25,769) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 57 344 46 (697) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,736 20,890 20,612 47,078 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 21,179 20,612 21,179 20,612









SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

