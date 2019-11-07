HLS Therapeutics Announces Q3 2019 Financial Results

Revenue of $13.4 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million and Cash from Operations of $6.8 million

Paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.05 per outstanding common share

Subsequent to quarter-end, received approval from Health Canada for the CSAN® Pronto™ point-of-care blood testing medical device

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX:HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3 2019" and "YTD 2019"). All amounts are in thousands of United States ("U.S.") dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3 FISCAL 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Cash from operations was $6.8 million compared to $6.4 million in Q3 2018;

compared to in Q3 2018; Revenue was $13.4 million compared to $15.3 million in Q3 2018;

compared to in Q3 2018; Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million compared to $10.3 million in Q3 2018;

compared to in Q3 2018; Net loss was ($2.0) million , or ($0.06) per common share, compared to net loss of ($19.7) million , or ($0.72) per common share, in Q3 2018;

, or per common share, compared to net loss of , or per common share, in Q3 2018; Cash and cash equivalents of $51.3 million at the end of Q3 2019;

at the end of Q3 2019; Paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.05 per outstanding common share; and

per outstanding common share; and Subsequent to quarter-end, received a medical device license from Health Canada for the CSAN® Pronto™ point-of-care blood testing device for treatment-resistant schizophrenia patients using Clozaril.

"Q3 was another solid quarter with our business once again generating sequentially stable and consistent Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow," said Greg Gubitz, CEO of HLS Therapeutics. "As expected, we had a strong July with a boost from the Canadian-based Clozaril sales that came in on the last day of Q2 and were delivered in Q3; however, through August and September, and to a lesser extent through the first nine months of the year, we saw certain institutional clients draw-down on their inventory, which impacted overall sales volumes. Nevertheless, the outlook for Clozaril remains strong. The number of Clozaril patients in Canada continues to trend higher, up approximately 2% year-over-year, and subsequent to quarter-end Health Canada granted us a medical device license for the CSAN Pronto device. These two factors give us strong confidence in the growth potential of the product in Canada."

"Having received the medical device license from Health Canada in mid-October, the roll-out for CSAN Pronto is now underway. We have expanded our product portfolio with this device to address the number one barrier to the use of Clozapine-based medications. These products are underutilized in Canada compared to some industrialized countries where they are prescribed at rates up to three times greater. We believe that CSAN Pronto has the potential to reduce barriers and improve access to Clozaril, a proven treatment for treatment-resistant schizophrenia, and in doing so, to enhance the lives of patients who must contend with this challenging condition."

"Looking toward year-end, Q4 is expected to be an exciting period for HLS. Health Canada's priority review of Vascepa® remains underway and we expect to receive their response around the end of December. As we've said previously, we believe Vascepa has the potential to transform our business and have conservatively estimated its potential peak revenue range at C$150-250 million per year, should it achieve regulatory approval. Other potential milestones in 2019 include the filing with Health Canada of two more products from our portfolio. We expect to submit filings for both Trinomia® (indicated for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular events) and PERSERIS® (a once-monthly risperidone long-acting injectable, which is a commercially complementary product to Clozaril). We look forward to reporting updates on these important developments in the coming months."

DIVIDEND

On November 6, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.05 per outstanding common share to be paid on March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2020.

These dividends paid on the Company's common shares are designated to be "eligible dividends" for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue

The following table provides revenue segmentation by revenue type and geography for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019:



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Product sales







Canada 6,851 7,130 20,136 21,661 United States 4,257 5,584 13,027 15,188

11,108 12,714 33,163 36,849 Royalty revenue 2,318 2,569 7,060 7,905

13,426 15,283 40,223 44,754

In the Canadian market, during 2019 the number of patients taking Clozaril has grown steadily year-over-year. Despite this increase, Clozaril revenue in Q3 2019 was 4% below Q3 2018 revenue due to changes in provincial purchasing directives for Ontario hospitals, resulting in certain distributors and hospitals drawing down inventories, as well as exchange-rate fluctuations, resulting in lower revenues when results were translated to U.S. dollars. These factors accounted for 3% and 1% of the year-over-year change, respectively. While experiencing fluctuations from quarter-to-quarter in 2019, the Company expects long-term results to positively reflect the stable growth trend in the number of Canadian Clozaril patients as well as the long term impact of the CSAN Pronto medical device, which received approval from Health Canada subsequent to quarter-end.

Year-to-date, branded Clozaril continues to experience modest volume declines in the U.S. market, consistent with management expectations. Product sales in the U.S. declined $1.3 million in Q3 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year, but more than half of this decline is attributable to the discontinuation of the authorized generic supply agreement, which took place in Q4 2018. Product sales in the prior year period also benefited from more favorable gross-to-net adjustments in the prior year. The Company's U.S. pilot program for the Pronto device (known in the U.S. as the Athelas One WBC System), in use together with clozapine, remains ongoing with more than 700 patients utilizing the device. HLS will complete its pilot program and determine its go-forward U.S.-based strategy for the device in early 2020.

Absorica royalty revenue was $2.3 million in Q3 2019 compared to $2.6 million in Q3 2018. After considerable volatility in past years, it appears that Absorica prescription activity in the U.S. market is now relatively stable. HLS acquired the U.S. marketing rights to Absorica in 2016 which provides a source of income based on U.S. sales of the product but, unlike the rest of the HLS portfolio, the Company is not involved in the day-to-day operations for Absorica.

Operating Expenses



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Cost of product sales 538 887 1,448 2,003 Selling and marketing 1,600 933 4,228 2,943 Medical, regulatory and patient support 1,156 1,131 3,767 3,284 General and administrative 2,087 2,058 6,373 6,619

5,381 5,009 15,816 14,849

Cost of product sales for Clozaril in 2019 continue to be stable and low relative to revenues, benefiting from economies-of-scale related to Canadian sales volumes and other improved manufacturing costs from the Company's supply chain operations. Higher cost of product sales in the prior year related to Clozaril included the cost of additional product sold under the former authorized generic supply agreement in the U.S.

For both the third quarter of 2019 and the year-to-date period, the year-over-year increases in other operating expenses are driven primarily by the additional activity to prepare and support the planned introductions of Vascepa and CSAN Pronto.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Net loss for the period (1,998) (19,736) (7,332) (25,175) Stock-based compensation 659 308 1,727 525 Amortization and depreciation 8,135 8,078 24,356 24,353 Acquisition and transaction costs 31 215 630 748 Finance and related costs, net 1,068 25,217 5,381 34,341 Income tax expense (recovery) 150 (3,808) (355) (4,887) Adjusted EBITDA 8,045 10,274 24,407 29,905

For the quarter and year-to-date periods, the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA reflects the decrease in Clozaril product sales, lower Absorica royalty revenues, and the increase in pre-commercialization selling and marketing costs tied to preparations for the introduction of Vascepa and CSAN Pronto.

Interest Expense and Debt

Interest on the senior secured term loan in Q3 2019 was $1.4 million compared to $2.7 million in Q3 2018. For the YTD 2019 period, interest expense was $4.5 million compared to $10.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease in interest is primarily due to the refinancing of the Company's debt in August 2018. The Company's current debt structure has both a lower principal amount outstanding and a lower interest rate than its original debt facility.

As at September 30, 2019, the principal debt balance outstanding under the new senior secured term facility was $95.0 million compared to $98.8 million at December 31, 2018. This compares with the original senior secured loan borrowing of $185.0 million at the Company's inception and the $137.9 million loan balance at the end of Q2 2018 just prior to the Company restructuring its debt.

Net Loss

Net loss in Q3 2019 was ($2.0) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of ($19.7) million, or ($0.72) per share in Q3 2018. For the YTD 2019 period, net loss was ($7.3) million, or ($0.25) per share, compared to ($25.2) million, or ($0.94) per share in the same period last year. Net loss improved year-over-year primarily due to costs incurred in Q3 2018 related to the refinancing of the Company's debt as well as lower interest expense paid throughout 2019 resulting from that refinancing.

Cash from Operations and Financial Position

Cash generated from operations was $6.8 million in Q3 2019, compared to $6.4 million in Q3 2018. For the YTD 2019 period, cash generated from operations was $24.1 million compared to $21.6 million in the same period last year.

As at September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $51.3 million, up from $10.9 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents have increased due to positive cash generated from operations year-to-date and the C$50.0 million (US$37.3 million) bought-deal equity financing completed in Q2 2019.

Q3 FISCAL 2019 CONFERENCE CALL

HLS will hold a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss its Q3 2019 financial results. The call will be hosted by Mr. Greg Gubitz, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gilbert Godin, President and Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer.

DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2019



TIME: 8:30 am ET



DIAL-IN NUMBER: (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450



WEBCAST LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2113583/D4010441D361BC9EF6D19A5586585E09



TAPED REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (416) 849-0833



REPLAY PASSCODE: 2586435

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics' website at www.hlstherapeutics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast. The taped replay will be available for 14 days and the archived webcast will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of HLS's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of HLS's financial information reported under IFRS. HLS uses non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. HLS also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. HLS's management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess HLS's ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

In particular, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of HLS's performance. To reconcile net loss for the year with Adjusted EBITDA, each of (i) "stock-based compensation", (ii) "amortization and depreciation", (iii) "acquisition costs", (iv) "finance and related costs", and (v) "income tax recovery" appearing in the Consolidated Statement of Net Loss are added to net loss for the year to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding HLS and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of HLS's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements with respect to HLS's pursuit of additional product and pipeline opportunities in certain therapeutic markets, statements regarding growth opportunities and expectations regarding financial performance. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting HLS, including risks relating to the specialty pharmaceutical industry, risks related to the regulatory approval process, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of HLS. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause HLS's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this release can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 1, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and HLS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]









As at As at



September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents

51,343 10,930 Accounts receivable

9,618 17,509 Inventories

1,835 1,505 Foreign currency forward contract

76 755 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,777 919 Total current assets

64,649 31,618 Property, plant and equipment

1,307 363 Intangible assets

254,189 271,153 Restricted assets

2,190 2,290 Deferred income tax asset

1,023 1,001 Total assets

323,358 306,425







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11,907 12,405 Provisions

5,800 6,574 Debt and other financial liabilities

18,300 18,920 Income taxes payable

294 369 Total current liabilities

36,301 38,268 Debt and other financial liabilities

95,167 104,459 Deferred income tax liability

3,347 5,209 Total liabilities

134,815 147,936







Shareholders' equity





Share capital

245,314 210,360 Contributed surplus

14,434 12,973 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,135) (7,455) Deficit

(68,070) (57,389) Total shareholders' equity

188,543 158,489 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 323,358 306,425











HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts]





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2019 2018 2019 2018











Revenue

13,426 15,283 40,223 44,754











Expenses









Cost of product sales

538 887 1,448 2,003 Selling and marketing

1,600 933 4,228 2,943 Medical, regulatory and patient support

1,156 1,131 3,767 3,284 General and administrative

2,087 2,058 6,373 6,619 Stock-based compensation

659 308 1,727 525 Amortization and depreciation

8,135 8,078 24,356 24,353 Operating income (loss)

(749) 1,888 (1,676) 5,027 Acquisition and transaction costs

31 215 630 748 Finance and related costs, net

1,068 25,217 5,381 34,341 Loss before income taxes

(1,848) (23,544) (7,687) (30,062) Income tax expense (recovery)

150 (3,808) (355) (4,887) Net loss for the period

(1,998) (19,736) (7,332) (25,175)







Net loss per share:





Basic and diluted

$(0.06) $(0.72) $(0.25) $(0.94)









HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Net loss for the period (1,998) (19,736) (7,332) (25,175)









Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss







Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (1,848) 2,770 4,320 (5,418) Comprehensive loss for the period (3,846) (16,966) (3,012) (30,593)









HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]













Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Deficit Total













Balance, December 31, 2018

210,360 12,973 (7,455) (57,389) 158,489 Common shares issued

37,329 — — — 37,329 Share issuance costs

(2,411) — — — (2,411) Warrants exercised

35 — — — 35 Stock options exercised

1 — — — 1 Warrants granted

— 470 — — 470 Stock option expense

— 991 — — 991 Net loss for the period

— — — (7,332) (7,332) Dividends declared

— — — (3,349) (3,349) Unrealized foreign currency











translation adjustment

— — 4,320 — 4,320 Balance, September 30, 2019

245,314 14,434 (3,135) (68,070) 188,543













Balance, December 31, 2017

192,743 12,330 5,941 (30,632) 180,382 Common shares issued

19,905 — — — 19,905 Share issuance costs

(1,252) — — — (1,252) Shares repurchased

(1,036) — — 112 (924) Stock option expense

— 395 — — 395 Net loss for the period

— — — (25,175) (25,175) Dividends declared

— — — (1,047) (1,047) Unrealized foreign currency











translation adjustment

— — (5,418) — (5,418) Balance, September 30, 2018

210,360 12,725 523 (56,742) 166,866



















HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss for the period (1,998) (19,736) (7,332) (25,175) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by







operating activities







Stock option expense 478 178 991 395 Amortization and depreciation 8,135 8,078 24,356 24,353 Debt refinancing costs

18,951 — 18,951 Accreted interest 456 1,050 1,554 4,282 Fair value adjustment on financial assets and liabilities (788) 2,535 655 (140) Listing expense — — — 435 Deferred income taxes (218) (4,029) (1,322) (5,697) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to







operations 760 (623) 5,161 4,187 Cash provided by operating activities 6,825 6,404 24,063 21,591









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (45) (2) (139) (92) Deferred purchase obligation payments (2,825) (2,825) (7,475) (9,475) Other additions to intangible assets (1,975) (107) (2,663) (319) Cash used in investing activities (4,845) (2,934) (10,277) (9,886)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Common shares issued — — 37,329 19,470 Common share issuance costs (302) — (2,579) (1,699) Stock options exercised 1 — 1 — Warrants exercised — — 35 — Common shares repurchased — (686) — (924) Dividends paid (1,166) — (3,189) — Repayment of senior secured term loan (1,250) (137,890) (3,750) (151,271) Drawdown of senior secured term loan — 100,000 — 100,000 Cash portion of debt refinancing costs — (8,453) (1,000) (8,453) Decrease in restricted cash — 8,055 — 5,555 Lease payments (98) — (321) — Lender royalty payment — — — (237) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,815) (38,974) 26,526 (37,559)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during







the period (835) (35,504) 40,312 (25,854) Foreign exchange (130) 174 101 (458) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52,308 45,237 10,930 36,219 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 51,343 9,907 51,343 9,907

