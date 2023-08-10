HKTB Welcomes the Return of Spectrum of the Seas of Royal Caribbean International to Hong Kong

More International Cruises to be Called to Hong Kong

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) welcomes the return of Royal Caribbean International's Spectrum of the Seas to Hong Kong for the first time after travel resumed and its announcement to make Hong Kong its homeport in 2024. The HKTB held a welcome ceremony at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on August 4, 2023. The ceremony featured a lively lion dance and drums performance to welcome the return of the cruise liner.

The HKTB also handed out souvenirs to cruise passengers arriving in Hong Kong. With the Government's and HKTB's proactive efforts before and after the pandemic, vessels of 18 cruise lines have been secured to visit Hong Kong this year, with 166 ship calls. This not only provides visitors with a more prosperous and diversified range of cruise itineraries and experiences but also reflects Hong Kong's readiness to welcome more international cruise ships to the city, thus further consolidating Hong Kong's position as a cruise hub in Asia.

The HKTB will continue to maintain close liaison with cruise lines to attract them to use Hong Kong as their homeport or departure port and support them in maintaining and increasing the number of cruises to Hong Kong, as well as launching promotional activities and building partnerships in the Greater Bay Area.

As of today, 18 cruise lines visiting Hong Kong in 2023 include:

AIDA Cruises Azamara Club Cruises Celebrity Cruises China Merchant Viking Cruises Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Holland America Line MSC Cruises Oceania Cruises Peace Boat Princess Cruises Regent Seven Seas Cruises Resorts World Cruises Royal Caribbean International Silversea Cruises TUI Cruises Viking Ocean Cruises Windstar Cruises

