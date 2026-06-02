HITRUST Appoints Myrna Soto as Chief Trust Officer to Advance Enterprise Trust, Governance and Third-Party Risk Assurance

Seasoned Technology Executive, Board Director and Cybersecurity Leader Joins HITRUST to Help Organizations Strengthen Trust, Resilience and Third-Party Risk Management

FRISCO, Texas, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- HITRUST, the leader in validated cybersecurity assurance, today announced the appointment of Myrna Soto as Chief Trust Officer. A recognized technology, cybersecurity and governance leader with more than three decades of executive experience and extensive public and private company board service, Soto joins HITRUST as organizations across industries face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable trust, resilience and accountability across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Trust and third-party risk management have become board-level priorities. As organizations navigate accelerating AI adoption, intensifying regulatory expectations and rapid expansion of third–party digital ecosystems, leaders increasingly recognize that independently validated assurance, operational resilience and trusted third party relationships create strategic business advantage. While boards demand greater transparency and regulators are scrutinizing more heavily, customers are holding their vendors more accountable, leaving executives to balance the need for innovation, AI implementation, operational resilience and bottom-line growth.

This appointment reflects HITRUST's commitment to address these challenges across regulated industries as organizations increasingly seek measurable ways to build trust, strengthen resilience and demonstrate assurance.

"Myrna brings a rare combination of operational leadership, governance expertise and strategic vision. Having served as both a Fortune 500 executive and public company director, she understands how boards, executive teams and stakeholders evaluate risk, resilience and trust," said Gregory Webb, Chief Executive Officer of HITRUST. "Her perspective will help strengthen HITRUST's leadership position as organizations increasingly seek measurable assurance and confidence in an increasingly complex environment."

Role & Strategic Focus

As HITRUST's Chief Trust Officer, Soto is chartered with engaging executive leaders, boards of directors, customers, regulators and industry stakeholders around the future of trust, cyber resilience, governance, assurance and third-party risk management (TPRM). Her focus will be to help organizations understand how measurable trust, supported by independently validated assurance, creates strategic and competitive advantage.

Soto's ultimate priority is to counsel and enable organizations to think more strategically about how they build, measure and sustain trust while continuing to enable innovation and growth.

Executive Background

Soto is the Founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors and currently serves as an independent director on the boards of CMS Energy, and TriNet as well as a board director at Delinea and Vectra.ai, both privately held organizations.

Her prior board service includes Popular Inc., Headspace Health, Huntress and additional public and private company boards spanning financial services, transportation technology, cybersecurity and health related services. She also serves as an investment advisor to TPG.

She is recognized as a Governance and Board Leadership Fellow by NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) and holds the SEC-recognized Qualified Financial Expert (QFE) and Qualified Risk Expert (QRE) designations.

Her executive career spans more than 30 years across financial services, hospitality, insurance and gaming. She previously served as Chief Strategy & Trust Officer at Forcepoint, Corporate SVP and Global CISO at Comcast Corporation, COO at Digital Hands, CIO/CISO and VP of IT Governance at MGM Resorts International, as well as other senior technology and investment leadership roles at ForgePoint Capital, American Express, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Kemper Insurance.

"Having served as both an executive operator and public/private company board director, I have seen how trust increasingly influences business performance, resilience, and stakeholder confidence. Third-party risk management is no longer solely a security or compliance issue-it has become a governance and business priority," said Soto. "HITRUST is uniquely positioned to help organizations strengthen measurable trust and resilience across their enterprise and digital ecosystem. I could not be more excited to help shape that future."

To hear more about Soto's new role and priorities in her own words, visit: https://hitrustalliance.net/blog/why-hitrust-why-now

About HITRUST

HITRUST is the leader in validated cybersecurity assurance used in third-party risk management and compliance. HITRUST delivers assurance and certification programs for the application and independent validation of security, privacy, and AI controls, harmonized across more than 60 authoritative standards and frameworks. Its threat-adaptive approach combines tiered, selectable assessments (e1, i1, r2, and AI), an ecosystem of over 100 independent assessment firms, centralized quality assurance, standardized reporting, and a powerful SaaS platform to enable consistent, defensible, and scalable assurance. HITRUST delivers the only assurance certification with defensible proof of security, demonstrated by a 99.62% breach-free rate among certified environments in the 2026 Trust Report. For nearly 20 years, HITRUST has defined the standard for trustworthy cybersecurity proof, helping organizations demonstrate measurable cybersecurity resilience across their enterprises and third-party ecosystems.

Contact

Marc Solomon

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE HITRUST Services LLC