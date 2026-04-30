HITRUST Releases its Quarterly Cyber Threat Adaptive Analysis: The Rise of AI-Enabled Attacks

FRISCO, Texas, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- HITRUST, the leader in validated cybersecurity assurance, today released its Q1 2026 Cyber Threat Adaptive (CTA) analysis, revealing a continued rise in AI-enabled attack techniques and reinforcing the need for security programs that evolve in step with the rapidly-emerging threat landscape.

As organizations accelerate adoption of AI technologies, attackers are using those same capabilities to increase the speed, scale, and sophistication of their methods. The time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation continues to compress, exposing gaps in traditional, static security approaches.

HITRUST addresses this challenge through its Cyber Threat Adaptive program, a continuous, data-driven process that integrates real-world threat intelligence directly into the HITRUST CSF and its validated assessments.

During the first quarter of 2026, HITRUST:

Reviewed 259 real-world breaches

Analyzed 4,761 threat intelligence articles

Evaluated 399,764 MITRE ATT&CK and MITRE ATLAS indicators

Based on this analysis, HITRUST confirmed that its assessments continue to align with both established and emerging attack techniques, including those targeting AI-enabled systems. The HITRUST AI Security Certification maintained over 97% coverage of adversarial AI techniques observed during the period, while the e1, i1, and r2 assessments demonstrated 98.19% and 100% coverage, respectively.

AI-Enabled Techniques Drive New Attack Patterns

While traditional attack methods such as phishing and access controls remain prevalent, the Q1 analysis shows meaningful growth in AI-related activity. Adversaries are increasingly leveraging AI to automate user deception, identify complex vulnerabilities, and exploit AI-enabled systems.

Among the most significant AI-related techniques observed:

User execution attacks involving malicious packages and unsafe AI artifacts

AI-enhanced phishing using synthetic text, visual deepfakes, and audio impersonation

Exploitation of AI agent tools to exfiltrate data or perform unauthorized actions

These trends reflect a broader shift toward attacks that are faster, more scalable, and more context-dependent than those seen in prior periods.

"Organizations are no longer facing incremental changes in the threat landscape--they are facing a fundamental acceleration," said Andrew Russell, VP of Standards at HITRUST. "AI is reducing the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation while increasing the complexity of the attack surface. Security programs must be able to adapt continuously to remain effective."

A Continuous, Threat-Adaptive Approach to Assurance

Unlike traditional frameworks that rely on periodic updates, HITRUST continuously analyzes threat intelligence and applies those insights directly to its certification programs. This approach is further strengthened through the integration of advanced intelligence capabilities, including advanced AI models and related technologies, which enhance the organization's ability to identify, analyze, and respond to emerging threats in near real time.

By combining large-scale threat data analysis with continuously evolving control requirements, HITRUST ensures that its assessments remain aligned with real-world attack techniques and operational conditions--not outdated assumptions. Recent developments in frontier AI and initiatives such as Project Glasswing further underscore how quickly the threat landscape is evolving and the need for continuously adaptive security requirements.

The findings from the Q1 2026 analysis will continue to inform how HITRUST refines its framework and assessments, helping organizations stay prepared for both current and emerging threats.

The full Q1 2026 Cyber Threat Adaptive analysis is available now.

Download the report.

About HITRUST

HITRUST is the leader in validated cybersecurity assurance used in third-party risk management and compliance. HITRUST delivers assurance and certification programs for the application and independent validation of security, privacy, and AI controls, harmonized across more than 60 authoritative standards and frameworks. Its threat-adaptive approach combines tiered, selectable assessments (e1, i1, r2, and AI), an ecosystem of over 100 independent assessment firms, centralized quality assurance, standardized reporting, and a powerful SaaS platform to enable consistent, defensible, and scalable assurance. HITRUST delivers the only assurance certification with defensible proof of security, demonstrated by a 99.62% breach-free rate among certified environments in the 2026 Trust Report. For nearly 20 years, HITRUST has defined the standard for trustworthy cybersecurity proof, helping organizations demonstrate measurable cybersecurity resilience across their enterprises and third-party ecosystems.

For media inquiries, contact Leslie Jenkins, 469-269-1234, [email protected].

SOURCE HITRUST Services LLC