Third annual Trust Report highlights escalating third‑party risk, rising AI security concerns, and why CISOs and risk leaders increasingly prioritize measurable cybersecurity assurance to manage vendor risk.

FRISCO, Texas, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- HITRUST, the leading provider of information security assurance for risk management and compliance, today released the 2026 HITRUST Trust Report examining the effectiveness of modern cybersecurity assurance and the growing pressures facing Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Chief Risk Officers (CROs) responsible for protecting complex digital ecosystems.

99.62% of HITRUST certified environments stay breach-free while third-party risk surges.

Now in its third edition, the annual Trust Report analyzes four years of performance data across HITRUST‑certified environments and presents a stark contrast between organizations operating under prescriptive, standardized cybersecurity assurance and the broader market. The report found that 99.62% of HITRUST‑certified environments did not report a security breach in 2025. By comparison, multiple independent cybersecurity surveys indicate that more than 40% of organizations report have experienced a security breach.

“Trust, along with the ability to measure and mitigate information risk, has become critical requirements for digital business relationships, yet it is increasingly difficult for organizations to establish that trust,” said Gregory Webb, Chief Executive Officer at HITRUST. “The data in this year’s Trust Report shows that organizations using HITRUST are not simply demonstrating compliance but rather achieving measurable improvements in security performance and resilience that stakeholders and boards of directors can rely on.”

A Trust Crisis for Information Risk and Security Leaders

The 2026 Trust Report argues that cybersecurity leaders face a growing "Trust Crisis," a widening gap between the assurance they require from third parties and what those third parties can provide. The inability for third parties to obtain relevant and reliable security assurances from their third parties, results in inefficiencies, low confidence, increased costs, and unnecessary friction.

Organizations today depend on a vast interconnected ecosystem of vendors, cloud providers, software platforms, and increasingly artificial intelligence capabilities. While these relationships drive innovation and efficiency, they also dramatically expand the potential attack surface CISOs must defend. At the same time, stakeholders including boards of directors, regulators, cyber insurers, and investors are demanding proof that cyber risk is being effectively managed. However, many security leaders still rely on fragmented approaches to third‑party risk management built on questionnaires, self‑attestations, and inconsistent assurance reports. These tools often fail to provide the visibility required to confidently answer the most important question in cybersecurity today: "Can I trust the security of the organizations I depend on?"

Why Third‑Party Risk Is Reshaping Cybersecurity

This new release of the annual report highlights the accelerating importance of TPRM as supply‑chain breaches continue to grow, doubling from 15% to 30% in the past year. For CISOs and CROs navigating escalating cyber threats, regulatory pressure, and expanding vendor ecosystems, the findings underscore a critical shift: organizations can no longer rely solely on compliance‑driven security programs with outdated, vendor-driven attestations. They need assurance mechanisms that are standardized, defensible, and demonstrate measurable cybersecurity outcomes. The right assurance methodology and tools then become critical for an effective and efficient third-party risk management (TPRM) program.

Traditional vendor due‑diligence processes often provide limited insight into the real security posture of partners. As a result, many organizations struggle to distinguish between ecosystem partners that are truly secure and those that simply appear compliant. For CISOs and CROs, this trend represents one of the most difficult challenges in cybersecurity: managing risk across hundreds or even thousands of external vendors, each with varying levels of security maturity and transparency.

Cybersecurity Assurance Becomes the Foundation of TPRM

Standardized, independent and defensible cybersecurity assurance frameworks are increasingly becoming the foundation of modern TPRM programs. Traditional assurance approaches frequently rely on principle‑based frameworks that allow organizations to define their own controls. While flexible, this model can produce inconsistent security coverage and limited comparability between assessments.

In contrast, HITRUST uses prescriptive requirements aligned to real‑world attack techniques and validates those controls through independent quality assurance. This approach allows CISOs and risk leaders to evaluate vendor security posture using consistent, comparable, and independently validated results.

Key Findings from the 2026 Trust Report



HITRUST-certified environments continue to demonstrate exceptionally low breach rates : The report found that 99.62% of HITRUST‑certified environments remained breach‑free in 2025, demonstrating measurable cybersecurity risk reduction.





: The report found that 99.62% of HITRUST‑certified environments remained breach‑free in 2025, demonstrating measurable cybersecurity risk reduction. Standardized and independent assurance matters : Centralized quality review and standardized methodologies produce more reliable security outcomes than self-attested and decentralized reporting models.





: Centralized quality review and standardized methodologies produce more reliable security outcomes than self-attested and reporting models. Security maturity improves over time: When organizations adopt structured assurance programs with continuous validation and corrective action plans, the efficiency and effectiveness of their program improve.





When organizations adopt structured assurance programs with continuous validation and corrective action plans, the efficiency and effectiveness of their program improve. Artificial intelligence introduces new risks: The growing interest and implementation of AI introduces unique challenges across data protection, model integrity, and automated decision‑making, requiring structured governance and security controls.

Download the Report

The full 2026 HITRUST Trust Report explores the growing cybersecurity trust gap, the evolving role of third‑party risk management, and the emerging importance of AI security governance. Download the report at https://hitrustalliance.net/trust-report.

About HITRUST

HITRUST is the leader in validated cybersecurity assurance used in third-party risk management and compliance. HITRUST delivers assurance and certification programs for the application and independent validation of security, privacy, and AI controls, harmonized across more than 60 authoritative standards and frameworks. Its threat-adaptive approach combines tiered, selectable assessments (e1, i1, r2, and AI), an ecosystem of over 100 independent assessment firms, centralized quality assurance, standardized reporting, and a powerful SaaS platform to enable consistent, defensible, and scalable assurance. HITRUST delivers the only assurance certification with defensible proof of security, demonstrated by a 99.62% breach-free rate among certified environments in the 2026 Trust Report. For nearly 20 years, HITRUST has defined the standard for trustworthy cybersecurity proof, helping organizations demonstrate measurable cybersecurity resilience across their enterprises and third-party ecosystems.

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SOURCE HITRUST Services LLC