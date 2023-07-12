HISTORY BECKONS IN TORONTO AS STAR-STUDDED PLAYER FIELD FOR NATIONAL BANK OPEN PRESENTED BY ROGERS IS CONFIRMED

Entry list headlined by World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz , who will play his opening match during the night session of Wednesday, August 9

Milos Raonic , who receives a main draw wild card, joins fellow Canadians Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Tennis Canada has revealed the entry list for the 2023 National Bank Open presented by Rogers (NBO) in Toronto, confirming that Sobeys Stadium is the place to Feel History Being Made from August 5-13 thanks to a star-studded player field. An outstanding cohort of the best and most exciting players on the ATP Tour are set to take to the courts in Toronto, with all of the world's top 42 players in line to participate.

The list was announced via a light-hearted and engaging video, rolled out across the tournament's social media channels. featuring the latest intake of National Bank Open ball crew members.

World No. 1 and 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will make his debut in Toronto with the Spaniard confirmed to open his NBO campaign during the night session of Wednesday, August 9. The talented 20-year-old is joined on the list by 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (current World No. 2), whose sights will be set on a fifth NBO crown, while three-time champion in Canada, Andy Murray (No. 40), is also confirmed to play.

Canadians will be thrilled to welcome Félix Auger-Aliassime (No. 12) and Denis Shapovalov (No. 29) to their home tournament after they sealed a historic Davis Cup triumph last November. Both are set to take part in an on-court ceremony to honor that victory in Malaga, Spain on Monday, August 7. Fans are also urged to mark their calendars for the return of 2013 finalist in Montreal, Milos Raonic, who will continue his much-anticipated comeback at the NBO after it was confirmed he will receive a main draw wild card. The 2016 Wimbledon finalist hasn't played at his home event in Toronto since 2018. Three additional wild cards will be confirmed closer to the tournament.

2021 US Open champion and World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will be aiming to retain his title in Toronto after claiming the trophy two years ago, while No. 5 and two-time Grand Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope to go one better than his finals appearance in 2018. Three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (No. 4), Holger Rune (No. 6), Andrey Rublev (No. 7), Jannik Sinner (No. 8), Taylor Fritz (No. 9) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) complete a sensational list of confirmed entries from the ATP Tour's Top 10, all with the ambition of claiming their first NBO title.

"There's no doubt the National Bank Open is the place to be this August," said Karl Hale, Tournament Director for the Toronto event. "Our fans couldn't ask for a more exciting player field, and we know they are looking forward to witnessing history on the Sobeys Stadium courts next month. There are plenty of enhancements to our event this year, from innovative on-site fan activations to elevated player facilities and experiences, and that will all be underpinned by the world-class action on the courts in what's set to be our best event yet."

The entry list for the National Bank Open in Montreal will be revealed on Thursday, July 13.

NATIONAL BANK OPEN MEN'S DOUBLES TROPHY RENAMED IN HONOUR OF CANADIAN TENNIS LEGEND DANIEL NESTOR

In addition to the player entry list, Tennis Canada is delighted to announce that, as of 2023, the National Bank Open men's doubles trophy will be renamed in honor of Canadian tennis legend and Hall of Famer Daniel Nestor. Over the course of 27 years on tour, Nestor claimed 12 Grand Slam doubles titles, an Olympic Gold medal, two National Bank Open doubles titles and inspired countless Canadians to pick up a racquet and take up the sport. The Daniel Nestor Trophy will be awarded to the men's doubles champion for the first time on Sunday, August 13 and Nestor will be on-court to play a key part in the ceremony.

"I feel very blessed to have received this recognition," Nestor said. "Thank you to Tennis Canada for this wonderful honour. I look forward to another amazing National Bank Open this August and to watching the incredible tennis on display."

Sportsnet is the official English-language broadcaster of the 2023 National Bank Open, and TVA Sports will provide French-language coverage of the tournament. Fans can follow the National Bank Open's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the official website, www.nationalbankopen.com.

