JANNIK SINNER AND CARLOS ALCARAZ LEAD TOP 73 PLAYERS IN THE WORLD TO TORONTO FOR THE 2025 NATIONAL BANK OPEN

The tournament expands to a 12-day format, and will be held at Sobeys Stadium from July 26-August 7

Canadians Félix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov , and Gabriel Diallo are among the star-studded player field

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Tennis Canada unveiled Wednesday the entry list for the 2025 National Bank Open presented by Rogers (NBO) in Toronto, which features the ATP Tour's top 73 players. This marks the largest player field in the tournament's history, as it enters a new 12-day format with a 96-player main draw.

Sunday, August 13, 2023 - Jannik Sinner (ITA) during the 2023 National Bank Open presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ont.. (Peter Power/Tennis Canada) (CNW Group/Tennis Canada)

"With a 96-player draw, six additional sessions, and the strongest player field in our history, we are thrilled to be entering a bold new era of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, kicking off our redefined identity as the Tennis Playground," said Karl Hale, Tournament Director, NBO Toronto. "With more players and an added round of action [the Round of 128], fans will get to witness more world-class tennis than ever before. Already, 2025 has delivered some of the most exciting moments in Masters 1000 and Grand Slam history – and now, Toronto is ready to take centre stage."

Headlining this year's player list are the world's top two players, Jannik Sinner (No. 1) and Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2). Since Sinner took home the NBO title in 2023, his first ATP Masters 1000 title, he's emerged as a dominant force on Tour, claiming three Grand Slam crowns, three more Masters 1000 titles, and the year-end ATP Finals in 2024. Alcaraz, who is still looking to lift his first NBO trophy, currently boasts five Grand Slam championships and seven Masters 1000 titles. In June, the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry delivered an epic final match at Roland-Garros, which the Spaniard took in the fifth-set tiebreak to move ahead 8-4 in their head-to-head. The two superstars have combined to win the last six Grand Slam tournaments.

"I'm very much looking forward to being back in Toronto for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers," said Sinner. "This tournament will always hold a special place in my heart, as Toronto is where I won my first big title. The fans in Canada made the victory all the more special, and I can't wait to play in front of them once again."

For the first time since 2021, three Canadians are ranked inside the ATP's Top 40 and will gain direct entry into the NBO main draw. Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime, world No. 28, will be making his eighth appearance at the NBO, previously reaching the quarter-finals in 2022. Richmond Hill's Denis Shapovalov, world No. 30, is also set to compete at the NBO for the eighth time, with his best performance coming in 2017 as an 18-year-old when he defeated Rafael Nadal en route to the semi-finals. Rounding out the group is Montrealer Gabriel Diallo, ranked 40th in the world, who will be playing in his fourth NBO, having won his first ATP main-draw match at the event in 2023.

"Canada, I can't wait to be back at home and playing in front of all of you at this year's National Bank Open presented by Rogers," said Auger-Aliassime. "The atmosphere and fans in Toronto are always amazing, and it's not something I take for granted. I'm going to give it everything I've got, and I hope that we can go on a deep run together!"

In addition to Sinner and Alcaraz, the remainder of the Top 5 – Alexander Zverev (No. 3), Jack Draper (No. 4), and Taylor Fritz (No. 5) – are all part of the entry list. Zverev, who won the NBO in 2017, will be joined by fellow champions Novak Djokovic (No. 6), Daniil Medvedev (No. 9), and Alexei Popyrin (No. 22). Other notable names include NBO finalists Alex de Minaur (No. 11), Andrey Rublev (No. 14), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 26), and Hubert Hurkacz (No, 39); Americans Ben Shelton (No. 10), Frances Tiafoe (No. 12), and Tommy Paul (No. 13); as well as rising stars Jakub Mensik (No. 17) and Joao Fonseca (No. 54).

Click here for the complete entry list in Toronto. Montreal's list will be revealed on Thursday, July 3.

The first NBO of a redefined era, held at Sobeys Stadium, will kick off with a one-day qualifying round on Saturday, July 26, followed by main-draw action from Sunday, July 27 to Thursday, August 7. The popular 407 ETR Family Weekend in association with LEGO will be held again this year from July 26-27, while TennisFest, a new event at the NBO featuring must-see entertainment, hands-on activities, and distinctive food and beverage offerings, will take place during the second weekend, August 2 and 3. The Top 32 players will be receiving first-round byes, meaning they will make their tournament debuts on Tuesday, July 29 or Wednesday, July 30.

In the coming weeks, five main-draw wild cards will be announced, including the champion of Tennis Canada's new competition for Canadian players, the Road to the NBO. The official draw ceremony will take place at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on Friday, July 25, with the event set to be livestreamed on Sportsnet.ca.

Click here to secure your tickets to the new era of the NBO.

NATIONAL BANK OPEN RECEIVES FUNDING FROM THE TORONTO SIGNIFICANT EVENT INVESTMENT PROGRAM

Tennis Canada has been named as a successful applicant for Toronto Significant Event Investment Program (TSEIP) funding for the 2025 National Bank Open. TSEIP supports the City of Toronto Bidding and Hosting Strategy for Significant Special Events and will provide $200,000 to support the tournament in the inaugural year of its expansion, generating increased national and international visibility for Toronto.

"We are very grateful for the financial support provided by the City of Toronto through the Toronto Significant Event Investment Program," said Gavin Ziv, Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Canada. "These funds have played a key role in helping us successfully transition to a bigger and better tournament, in what is a very important year as we debut our expanded format. We are sure the new experience for players and fans will help drive attendees to our event, tourism to the Greater Toronto Area and drive economic value."

"The City of Toronto is proud to support this year's National Bank Open through our Toronto Significant Event Investment Program (TSEIP)," said Pat Tobin, General Manager, Economic Development and Culture, City of Toronto. "This prestigious tournament plays a vital role in advancing Toronto's position as a premier destination for world-class sporting events, while also contributing to our local economy and the continued growth of tennis in our city."

About the National Bank Open presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is a world-class tournament owned and operated by Tennis Canada. In 2025, the event enters a new era with an expanded 12-day format that features a 96-player main draw. As a Hologic WTA 1000 and ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament, it will showcase the world's top tennis players in Montreal and Toronto from July 26 to August 7. The women's event, celebrating more than 130 years of history, will take place at IGA Stadium in Montreal. The men's event, celebrating more than 140 years of tradition, will be held at Sobeys Stadium. The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is the third-oldest title in tennis, behind only Wimbledon and the US Open. For more information and tickets, visit www.nationalbankopen.com.

