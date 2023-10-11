Historic Moment as Whistler Welcomes Its First Cannabis Retail Store - A Little Bud Cannabis 1-1050 Millar Creek Road, Whistler BC v0n 1b1

WHISTLER, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - It is with immense excitement that A Little Bud announces the grand opening of the first cannabis retail store at 1-1050 Millar Creek Road, Whistler BC, on October 11th 2023. This event not only marks a significant milestone in the cannabis industry but also ushers in a new era of cannabis tourism in the Function Junction community and throughout Whistler.

Owner Randy Tingskou shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are exceptionally proud to become an integral part of the Whistler community and to pioneer the emerging cannabis tourism scene in this breathtaking region. A Little Bud is not just a retail store; it's a destination where both cannabis enthusiasts and inquisitive visitors can explore the world of cannabis products in a secure and welcoming environment."

A Little Bud is poised to offer an extensive selection of thoughtfully curated cannabis products that cater to the diverse preferences of both local residents and tourists. Our team of knowledgeable staff is committed to providing education and guidance to customers, ensuring safe and responsible cannabis experiences. In-store pickup as well as delivery options will be available to customers during A Little Bud's hours of operations between 9am - 11pm 7 days a week.

While A Little Bud will be opening their doors to customers on October 11th, a formal grand opening celebration scheduled for October 21st, promises to be an unforgettable event. It's an opportunity not only to immerse oneself in the world of cannabis but also to connect with the Whistler community and celebrate this historic moment together.

A Little Bud extends a warm invitation to all residents and visitors of Whistler ages 19 and older to join us in the grand opening festivities on October 21st and become a part of this momentous occasion in Whistler's history. Our doors will open at 9:00 AM, and the celebration will continue throughout the day.

About A Little Bud:

A Little Bud stands as British Columbia's premier cannabis retail store, dedicated to providing an extensive selection of high-quality cannabis products and promoting responsible cannabis consumption and tourism within the Whistler community.

SOURCE A Little Bud

For further information: For more information about A Little Bud and the grand opening event, please visit www.alittlebud.ca or reach out to us at [email protected].