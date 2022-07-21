WENDAKE, QC, July 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On the eve of the Pope's visit to Québec City, residential school survivors are hopeful that the Catholic Church's apology will be heard by all and that it will take place in a spirit of acceptance and compassion. This apology is essential in order to begin the healing process not only for individual survivors, but also for the community. The Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador (AFNQL) and all its Chiefs make note that an apology and healing must be at the heart of Pope Francis's visit to Québec City.

"It is important for all First Nations Chiefs to ensure that the experience is the best possible for all survivors so that the traumas of the past are not repeated. This is a crucial time to begin the healing process, and to do so with the respect they deserve. For these survivors, the opportunity to receive an apology from the Pope, in person, will not come around again," says AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

Furthermore, considering the precarious health condition for many of the survivors, who are determined to be present onsite, the AFNQL Chiefs deplore the insensitivity of the Catholic authorities towards these survivors in the preparation of the event. Unilateral decisions made by the Catholic Church since the beginning of the process have put survivors in impossible circumstances. It is essential to ensure their well-being at all times and, more specifically, during the mass at the Basilica which has its share of logistical and security challenges.

The AFNQL reiterates its desire for collaboration and would like to invite the Catholic Church to fully dedicate space and consideration to these residential school survivors. The Catholic Church must ensure that the Pope's visit is a success for the survivors, who are expecting this apology.

"We hope that the Pope's visit to Québec City will be a source of healing for all survivors. Beyond the emotional nature of this meeting, the Catholic Church must understand that it has a duty to make this visit a success. All residential school survivors deserve to receive the apology they have long awaited for," said Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty of the Cree Nation Government.

