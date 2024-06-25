Historic Appointment: Michelle Okere Named First Executive Director of Indigenous Prosperity Foundation

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF), a national charitable organization committed to providing digital access, training, mentorship, and funding to Indigenous women, youth, and underserved entrepreneurs across Canada, is proud to announce the appointment of Michelle Okere as its inaugural Executive Director. With her extensive experience and proven leadership, Michelle will guide the foundation in establishing a robust strategic vision, driving impactful programs, and ensuring long-term stability.

Michelle Okere (CNW Group/National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association)

Michelle Okere is a distinguished Métis-Cree professional and entrepreneurial leader with extensive experience leading organizations at provincial, regional, and national levels. She holds the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) designation, highlighting her expertise in fundraising, public relations, advocacy, strategic planning, and board governance. Currently, Michelle is also pursuing an Executive MBA in Indigenous Business Leadership at Simon Fraser University, reflecting her dedication to continuous learning and furthering her impact in the community.

"After a comprehensive recruitment process, Michelle's strategic leadership, exceptional business acumen, and proven ability as a collaborator and partner made her the clear choice to drive our IPF mission forward," said Jennifer M. Sloan, IPF Board Director and Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee. "We are excited to have her on board to work with community members and with those IPF can serve."

In addition to her professional achievements, Michelle is actively involved in her community. She serves as the Chair of the Truth & Reconciliation Committee for the YWCA Edmonton and holds a Chair position at PolicyWise for Children & Families. Her role on the University of Alberta Senate allows her to advocate for positive change and community engagement. Michelle's contributions have been recognized through awards such as Edify Magazine's Top 40 Under 40, the Deputy Minister's Award for Innovation, and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal. She is excited to continue her journey of growth, learning, and community impact and looks forward to connecting with others to create positive change together.

"Grounded in Indigenous values and my Métis-Cree heritage, I am honoured to be the first Executive Director of the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation," said Okere. "I look forward to bringing my entrepreneurial and leadership skills to help grow IPF's social and economic impact. I am excited to start building relationships, fostering trust, and engaging with stakeholders."

Michelle will lead IPF in setting its vision and strategy, implementing operational plans, and fostering strategic engagement with Indigenous communities, government agencies, corporate partners, and donors. She will focus on developing and scaling programs that drive impactful entrepreneurship initiatives to advance Indigenous prosperity while collaborating with community members to raise awareness and enhance advocacy efforts.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Governance & Nomination Committee for their diligent work in selecting the inaugural Executive Director for the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation," said Bobbie Racette, Chair of the IPF. "Michelle brings tremendous value to our foundation, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact she will make."

Michelle's experience and leadership will be vital in advancing IPF's mission to support Indigenous women, youth, and underserved entrepreneurs across Canada. Her appointment is a significant step towards fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development within Indigenous communities as the organization provides essential resources and support to promote equity and prosperity for Indigenous peoples.

The Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF) is a registered charitable organization established by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) and Indigenous Financial Institutions across Canada. IPF is committed to advancing education and prosperity within Indigenous communities. The foundation's mission centers on fostering success and empowerment among underserved Indigenous women, youth, and early-stage entrepreneurs across Canada by providing training, mentorship, access to technology, internet, and seed grants to ensure accessibility and equity while building capacity within the Indigenous economic development ecosystem. Learn more and get involved at indigenousfoundation.ca .

