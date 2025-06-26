HISTORIC 1800s WYOMING RANCH LEGACY TO SELL - CATO SOLDIER CREEK RANCH - SHERIDAN, HITS INTERNATIONAL MARKETPLACE

ICON GLOBAL VIDEO RELEASE PREVIEW, HIGHLIGHTS CONFLUENCE OF CATTLE. CONSERVATION. WATER. HISTORY. COWBOYS AND CITY OF SHERIDAN PROXIMITY AS INTRINSIC VALUES OF AMERICAN WEST MASTERPIECE SET WITHIN FOOTHILLS OF BIGHORN MOUNTAINS.

DALLAS and SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- In 1876, the Patrick Brothers reportedly settled the property, and the Ranch was homesteaded in 1890, becoming known as the PK Ranch. The Homestead was a stagecoach stop along the Bozeman trail.

Wayland Henry Cato, Jr., entrepreneur, philanthropist, rancher and a WWII US Navy veteran, purchased the property in 2001 and meticulously restored it to its pristine state of today.

In 1946, Cato and his father co-founded The Cato Corporation, a women's fashion apparel retail store chain based in Charlotte, NC. His vision, business acumen and corporate leadership yielded great success and the NYSE company now operates over 1,100 stores in 31 states.

Throughout his life, Cato remained profoundly reverent of land and open spaces. Eager to fulfill his dream of owning a cattle ranch in the West, in 2001 at age 78, he and his wife, Marion, purchased land near Sheridan, Wyoming. The Catos restored the 1876 historical ranch property, the PK Ranch on Soldier Creek, resulting in what today is a successful and respected black angus cattle ranch.

The 6,440-acre ranch incorporates significant water rights providing outstanding irrigation capability, with an additional 1,000 acres of adjacent state and private leased ground. The property produces cattle, irrigated hay and other forage crops. The property's historical buildings, homes and compound provide tranquil summer retreats for family and friends enjoying the western, recreational and polo lifestyle found in and around Sheridan.

Set within the foothills of the majestic Bighorn Mountains, an incredible viewshed takes in the pristine surroundings of over one million acres of the Bighorn National Forest. The ranch is located about 20 minutes from Sheridan Memorial Hospital, the Sheridan County Airport, and the historic Main Street District of shopping, museums, the WYO Theatre, restaurants, and some of the Mountain West's most legendary watering holes.

Icon Global Founder & CMO Bernard Uechtritz whose Sheridan office is representing the property, stated "Not only is the Cato Ranch a prized and coveted piece of history of the American West, it is also a testament to the stewardship of Wayland Henry Cato, Jr. as a beloved modern-day pioneer and entrepreneur; the successful and respected cattle operation is testament to the integrity of and professional management by long-time Ranch manager Dennis Elchlinger. The combination of soil fertility, water irrigation, rotational grazing system and superb ranch management all provide the Cato Ranch with an above average carrying capacity. It is indeed a stunningly beautiful and exceptional historic property which Icon is honored to represent," he said.

Guideline pricing and other details are available via pre-qualified requests to Icon Global.

About The Cato Ranch

Cato is a legacy ranch that continues to operate as a professionally managed working cattle ranch, utilizing regenerative-focused, intensively managed grazing and irrigation systems to enhance wildlife populations, increase land productivity, optimize livestock production, and improve ranch profitability.

Nestled amid the rolling foothills and sundrenched prairies of the American West, the Cato Ranch stands as a symbol of enduring tradition, ingenuity, and the evolving story of the nation's heartland.

Like so many storied spreads, it occupies a special place in the history of the West. Tales of legendary rodeos, midnight cattle drives, and encounters with wildlife, wild cowboys, and Indians have become part of local lore, passed down from one generation to the next.

The Story of The Cato Ranch is, ultimately the story of the American West itself: family and land, tradition and transformation.

**It is worth noting that as part of Cato Ranch's regenerative management practices, they utilize cover crops to enhance soil conditions, which in turn support wildlife and ultimately improve cattle production. Annually, they plant approximately 150 acres in early summer and graze the weaned calves on them with excellent results. These cover crops are also an attraction to wildlife. After a few years, the fields will be replanted with a perennial crop and start the process in other fields. All farming is done using a no-till seed drill.

About Icon Global

