Bahamas - Private Island Estate & Marina to Sell via Sealed Bid in Icon Global Call for Offers process for Man-O-War Cay- Abacos Bay Jewel - May 15 - June 30th

14 Acre Turnkey Island Estate includes 6,500 SQFT main home and 2,200 SQFT guest house, and features a safe harbor marina cut out of solid coral walls, which make for a boater's and fisherman's haven within a hurricane-protected harbor.

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Icon Global announces 45-day Call for Offers Bid Process for the Coral Palms Marina Estate , which will take place beginning May 15th through June 30th, 2025.

Located on Man-O-War Cay, the island estate is easily accessed via a 15 minute/5-mile boat ride over the Bay of Abaco from Marsh Harbor International Airport. The estate spans the Atlantic to the Sea of Abaco with diverse beaches and attractions on both sides.

The 14-acre property, which also features one of only two Abaco private marinas, is being sold turnkey, inclusive of operating equipment, golf carts, furnishings, fishing equipment, diving gear, emergency generators, as well as numerous other non-fixed personal property and sundry items. The property was once listed at $9.9 million prior to the engagement of Icon Global.

"This is an exceptional opportunity to bid and buy an incredibly well-designed, superbly, and meticulously maintained property, which has been enhanced over the years with tremendous landscaping (such as the planting of over 4000 trees, including approximately 1,000 Coconut Palms) as well as the installation of numerous other amenities, comforts and systems. Our campaign draws a line in the sand and a call to action for interested bidders, it's not a matter of if it will sell, or when, it's a matter of who it sells to and for how much," stated Icon Global founder Bernard Uechtritz.

"Our process allows a buyer to make a winning offer at any time leading up to the final deadline date, and we are currently fielding early interest and scheduling tours," he said.

See below for Digital Photos, Video, Brochure, and Web links.

Icon Global – Coral Palms Marina – digital book

Icon Global – Coral Palms Marina - photos

Icon Global – Coral Palms Marina - video

Icon Global – Coral Palms Marina - webpage

