QINGDAO, China, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has launched its revolutionary 116" UX TV, setting new industry benchmarks with its cutting-edge RGB-MiniLED local dimming technology and record-breaking screen size.

As the official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense brought its next-gen display technology to a global stage—spotlighted through bold #RGB-MiniLED TV messaging on perimeter ads. This powerful presence reflects the same boldness in product innovation.

Hisense is the first in the industry to achieve mass production of RGB-MiniLED TVs. The UX uses individual red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs—rather than single-color—across thousands of dimming zones. This enables industry-leading color coverage of up to 95% BT.2020 and peak brightness of 8,000 nits—delivering rich color with vivid sparkles and precise gradient.

With its 116" Infinity Vision display, the UX goes beyond convention to deliver a truly immersive experience. Watching the match on this massive screen captures every detail at stunning scale—bringing the energy of the match into your living room with cinematic realism.

Powered by the advanced Hi-View AI Engine X, the UX optimizes picture, sound, and scenario settings in real time. Whether it's football, film, or gaming, every scene is fine-tuned for maximum impact. The experience is further enhanced by the 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround system. Crafted in collaboration with the iconic Opéra de Paris, these TVs transcend technology to become acoustic masterpieces. Each design is an ode to Parisian opera-house acoustics, where sound and form unite in perfect harmony.

With the 116" UX, Hisense lets you truly Own the Moment—combining groundbreaking RGB-MiniLED technology, ultra-large screen immersion, and intelligent optimization. Designed to capture every detail and emotion, it sets a new benchmark for ultra-premium home entertainment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

