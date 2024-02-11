OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan will visit Canada on February 14, 2024.

During the visit, the two leaders will discuss peace and security in the Middle East. They will consider how to expand the urgent delivery of rapid, unimpeded humanitarian relief for civilians in Gaza, support for a sustainable ceasefire, and the path towards lasting peace for the region.

Quote

"The partnership between Canada and Jordan is deep and enduring. I look forward to once again welcoming His Majesty King Abdullah II to Canada to discuss shared priorities, including building a path to secure lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians, and working together to call for a sustainable ceasefire."

—The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

This will be His Majesty King Abdullah II's seventh visit to Canada since his ascension to the throne in 1999.

since his ascension to the throne in 1999. Canada and Jordan work closely in multilateral forums, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Criminal Court, the Open Government Partnership, the United Nations, and the World Trade Organization.

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]