Hiring Mistakes Come at a Higher Price Amid Pandemic

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Companies today have more at stake if they make a hiring mistake, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. More than three in four senior managers surveyed (77 per cent) admit to recruiting the wrong candidate for a role, and more than half (56 per cent) said the negative impact is more severe now than it was a year ago.

Four Months Lost on One Hiring Mistake

When it comes to their most recent regrettable hire, senior managers said it took 11 weeks, on average, to realize the person was a poor match and to let them go, and an additional 5 weeks to restaff the role. That's a total of 16 weeks, or 4 months, of time squandered on a recruiting blunder. In addition, the research shows employers in Manitoba (22 weeks) and Ontario (17 weeks) take even longer.

"Companies across the country have been forced to make swift and significant changes to their recruiting and onboarding practices over the past year as a result of the pandemic," said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. "When new hiring strategies are introduced quickly, mistakes are more likely to happen. And, unfortunately, a bad hire can have far-reaching consequences for an entire organization."

What's at Stake for Employers

Senior managers reported the biggest tolls on their teams and company as follows:

Time wasted hiring and training the new employee

Decreased staff morale and productivity

Increased stress on the supervisor

"To decrease the likelihood of making hiring mistakes and build the best teams, organizations need to develop a comprehensive strategy for interviewing and assessing candidates that meets both current and emerging business needs," added King.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from November 19 to December 18, 2020. It includes responses from more than 600 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

