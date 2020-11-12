Macdonald To Lead Corporate Affairs + Advisory Offering

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) announced today nationally respected communications expert Jason MacDonald is returning to the firm to lead its Corporate Affairs + Advisory specialty offering. In this new role, MacDonald will advance the firm's capabilities in corporate communications, senior strategic counsel, as well as brand and reputation management.

"Jason MacDonald is recognized as one of Canada's leading communications experts, and we are delighted he's returning to H+K," said Sheila Wisniewski, President & Chief Executive Officer of H+K (Canada). "Jason will lead the development of our Corporate Affairs + Advisory offering, a priority for our company and our clients especially in these complicated times."

"I'm excited to return to H+K, one of Canada's leading public relations and public affairs firms," said MacDonald. "Corporate communications has never been more important than it is today with companies and organizations faced not only with the COVID-19 pandemic but also with seismic shifts related to sustainability and social justice."

MacDonald has over 20 years' experience in the public and private sectors, most recently as the founder and president of Bailey & Bedford, a corporate communications agency. He also served as Director of Communications and chief spokesperson for Canada's 22nd Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper; Senior Vice-President with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Director of Marketing & Communications at Carleton University; and Chief of Staff for CBC Television.

MacDonald will join a team of professionals including National Issues + Crisis Lead Jane Shapiro, Financial + Professional Services Sector Lead Elizabeth Roscoe, and Senior Vice-President Rob Ireland. MacDonald will work closely with Global Chair of Corporate Affairs, Kelli Parsons, who returned to H+K after having been Chief Communications Officer at United Technologies.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country. The firm works with clients to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award winning campaigns focused on continued innovation for the industry. H+K offers deep sector knowledge and breadth of public relations and public affairs expertise including specialists in Health + Wellness, Technology, Energy + Industrials, Financial + Professional Services, Consumer Packaged Goods, Retail + Leisure, Food + Drink, and Cannabis.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, has offices in over 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

www.hkstrategies.ca

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: Media: Jillena Oberparleiter / [email protected] / 437 217 9763