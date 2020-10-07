Award-Winning Elma Foric Joins as Creative Director

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada has strengthened its Innovation + Creativity Hub with the addition of Elma Foric as Creative Director. H+K's I+C Hub brings together creative strategists, content + publishing strategists, behavioural scientists, digital planning + optimization experts, and data + analytics specialists to provide clients with innovative and integrated solutions.

"We are thrilled Elma is joining our Innovation + Creativity Hub as Creative Director," said H+K President & CEO Sheila Wisniewski. "Recognized as one of the brightest, bravest, and boldest minds in our profession, Elma brings a fresh perspective and wealth of experience to the role including, importantly, experience working with clients in the Health + Wellness sector."

Foric works in both the physical and digital space with a wide range of sector experience. In a recent campaign for Pfizer's oncology department, she developed an awareness campaign that turned an unknown disease into a social media campaign viewed by almost a million Canadians and was recognized as North American Campaign of the Year at the Sabre Awards.

"Canada is one of only ten H+K countries to have an integrated Innovation + Creativity Hub, which supports our client leaders, sector experts, and specialist teams by providing new and innovative communications tools," said Hilda Kinross, Senior Vice-President and Innovation + Integration Lead. "Elma will help turn strategy into storytelling through the innovative use of visual language."

Foric joins an industry-leading Canadian team which includes Vice-President, Creative Strategy Michelle Reagan, Vice-President, Content + Publishing Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, as well as National Data + Analytics Lead Elliott Gauthier. Together, H+K's I+C Hub provides clients with access to proprietary tools such as our behavioural science communications model SMARTER™.

"I'm very excited to be joining the exceptionally talented and dynamic team at H+K," said Foric. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing both public and private sector organizations to find innovative and creative ways to communicate, connect, and engage with their key audiences. It's never been more important to convey messages in a creative and compelling way."

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

H+K's Innovation + Creativity Hub is made up of creative strategies who build insights using data and research to develop platforms, causes, and ideas; content + publishing strategists who map audience behaviours and use them to plan the ideation, aggregation, and delivery of content; digital planning + optimization experts who define the digital customer journey, developing paid media programmatic and partnership strategies; behavioural scientists who apply the science of human behaviour to the art of communications; as well as data + analytics specialists who provide the right data to develop insights as well as track the performance of our campaigns.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, has offices in over 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

