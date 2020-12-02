H+K's Public Affairs + Advocacy offering takes the best from consumer marketing, data + analytics, digital, and content + publishing to produce truly integrated campaigns that understand and move opinion on key public, membership, or shareholder votes and initiatives when success is critical.

"Given H+K's bench strength, we're able to think differently when it comes to harnessing the power of the public. We're crafting messages with behavioural science, constantly optimizing messaging on social and digital channels, tracking reputation in real-time, proactively pitching media and directly advocating with decision makers and influencers. It's a fully integrated 360 approach," said Will Stewart.

H+K's roster of public policy and public affairs experts are unrivaled when it comes to achieving tangible results for clients. They bring experience from over a thousand political campaigns at all levels of government across the country. "We've built a team of communications and public affairs experts that know how to shape policy today and lay the groundwork for impact in the future," said Vice Chair, Peter Donolo.

About H+K's Public Affairs + Advocacy Capability

H+K works with clients who seek to educate, influence, and inform key groups. Our Public Affairs + Advocacy capability takes the best from consumer marketing, brand building, digital content, and innovative publishing approaches from our in-house studio to produce a truly integrated approach to understand and move opinion on key public, membership, or shareholder votes and initiatives where success is critical. Clients typically turn to H+K to help create and implement integrated solutions to change public opinion and government action.

H+K has moved beyond traditional government relations (lobbying) which we see as a smaller piece of a broader effort. From the smallest of funding requests, to large integrated national campaigns on the biggest public policy issues of the day, H+K professionals bring the experience of over a thousand political campaigns at all levels of government across the country. We believe that the public is more powerful than ever and have moved from observers of public debate to participants. Harnessing the infinite power of the public, coupled with proactive media relations, and topped with our direct advocacy with decision makers and influencers provides a truly integrated approach to position clients for success.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

H+K works with clients to solve complex communications challenges and build long-term, sustainable and shared business value by driving growth, building reputation and protecting against risk.

H+K offers deep sector knowledge in health + wellness, technology, government + public sector, energy + industrials, consumer packaged goods, financial + professional services, food + drink, retail + leisure and sports.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

